Must read! Sunny Deol talks about the sequels he is rumoured to be a part of, including Border 2, Gadar 3

Border 2, Gadar 3- Sunny Deol is amused with the many sequel speculations doing the rounds. Ever since Gadar 2 (2023) became a blockbuster, the rumour mill has been on an overdrive about what is the actor signing next.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 17:00
movie_image: 
Sunny Deol

MUMBAI: Border 2, Gadar 3- Sunny Deol is amused with the many sequel speculations doing the rounds. Ever since Gadar 2 (2023) became a blockbuster, the rumour mill has been on an overdrive about what is the actor signing next.

Also read - OMG! Sunny Deol reveals how he started driving at age 12 and had multiple accidents, “I would sneak out and drive!”

We ask the man himself, and he is amused. “It has been there ever since Gadar released, ‘yeh part 2 kar raha hoon, voh part 12 kar raha hoon’, arre kitni part 2 kar raha hoon! Har cheez ke rumours chale jaa rahe hain. I will announce it myself. People like to speculate,” tells us the 66-year-old.

What has been confirmed though is his film with director Rajkumar Santoshi, Lahore 1947, produced by actor Aamir Khan. “Gadar 2 has been successful so this film is happening,” quips Deol, “We have been with this film for the past 15-17 years, but it wasn’t happening. Gadar has opened a lot of doors for all of us. Raj is very talented, he has got a lot of great subjects. People have seen him and me doing three films together, all different genres, and all masterpieces.

Also read - Shocking! “He is drunk” netizens troll actor Sunny Deol in this new video

The duo has earlier worked on Ghayal (1990), Ghatak (1996) and Damini (1993). Aamir, on the other hand, had collaborated with Santoshi on Andaz Apna Apna, widely regarded as a cult classic. “People’s expectations are very high but I am not putting that in my mind. If I love the subject, I will do the character, rather than feeling insecure ki logon ko yeh achha nahi lagega, voh achha nahi lagega,” he concludes.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times

Border 2 Gadar 2 Sunny Deol Ghayal Ghatak Damini Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about working with Kriti Sanon, reveals his favourite scene from the film
MUMBAI: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is just two days away. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the movie is a...
Must read! Sonu Sood believes it is the right to address deepfake with his directorial, Fateh
MUMBAI: Actor Sonu Sood recently became a victim of deepfake. But instead of getting bogged down by it, he tried to...
Woah! Sharib Hashmi’s unique reaction to Poonam Pandey's fake news of death
MUMBAI: Writer-actor Sharib Hashmi said there’s always a correct way to spread awareness for a cause. Hashmi’s two-year...
Must read! Sunny Deol talks about the sequels he is rumoured to be a part of, including Border 2, Gadar 3
MUMBAI: Border 2, Gadar 3- Sunny Deol is amused with the many sequel speculations doing the rounds. Ever since Gadar 2...
Inspiring! Anupam Kher reflects on 40-year acting career: From Rs 37 to 540 Films, A remarkable journey; Says ‘I have built my castle with stones that people threw at me’
MUMBAI: Anupma Kher, a versatile actor, debuted the trailer for his next Hindi film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay alongside...
Must read! Sushmita Sen recalls Salman Khan's advice to wear heels despite height difference; Says ‘He said I’ll manage my height…’
MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen have a long-standing, cordial friendship and have collaborated on numerous movies...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about working with Kriti Sanon, reveals his favourite scene from the film
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about working with Kriti Sanon, reveals his favourite scene from the film
Sonu Sood
Must read! Sonu Sood believes it is the right to address deepfake with his directorial, Fateh
Sharib Hashmi
Woah! Sharib Hashmi’s unique reaction to Poonam Pandey's fake news of death
Anupam
Inspiring! Anupam Kher reflects on 40-year acting career: From Rs 37 to 540 Films, A remarkable journey; Says ‘I have built my castle with stones that people threw at me’
Sushmita
Must read! Sushmita Sen recalls Salman Khan's advice to wear heels despite height difference; Says ‘He said I’ll manage my height…’
Shah
Oh no! Shah Rukh Khan's indirect remark at Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek's behavior; Says 'Inke baap inko nai sikha..'