Must read! Sunny Deol talks about the sequels he is rumoured to be a part of, including Border 2, Gadar 3

MUMBAI: Border 2, Gadar 3- Sunny Deol is amused with the many sequel speculations doing the rounds. Ever since Gadar 2 (2023) became a blockbuster, the rumour mill has been on an overdrive about what is the actor signing next.

We ask the man himself, and he is amused. “It has been there ever since Gadar released, ‘yeh part 2 kar raha hoon, voh part 12 kar raha hoon’, arre kitni part 2 kar raha hoon! Har cheez ke rumours chale jaa rahe hain. I will announce it myself. People like to speculate,” tells us the 66-year-old.

What has been confirmed though is his film with director Rajkumar Santoshi, Lahore 1947, produced by actor Aamir Khan. “Gadar 2 has been successful so this film is happening,” quips Deol, “We have been with this film for the past 15-17 years, but it wasn’t happening. Gadar has opened a lot of doors for all of us. Raj is very talented, he has got a lot of great subjects. People have seen him and me doing three films together, all different genres, and all masterpieces.

The duo has earlier worked on Ghayal (1990), Ghatak (1996) and Damini (1993). Aamir, on the other hand, had collaborated with Santoshi on Andaz Apna Apna, widely regarded as a cult classic. “People’s expectations are very high but I am not putting that in my mind. If I love the subject, I will do the character, rather than feeling insecure ki logon ko yeh achha nahi lagega, voh achha nahi lagega,” he concludes.

