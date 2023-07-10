OMG! Sunny Deol reveals how he started driving at age 12 and had multiple accidents, “I would sneak out and drive!”

Sunny's youngest son Rajveer recently made his acting debut in Dono with Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Dhillon.
MUMBAI :Sunny Deol is the undisputed star who has managed to hold his star status even today. After 4 decades of being in the film industry, the actor knows the industry better than anyone else and has maintained relationships. He is currently riding high on the success of his last film Gadar 2, which has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office.

Sunny recently opened up to a news portal about his craze for cars and driving. He said, “I am fond of cars since childhood. I started driving around the age of 12-13, the car that my father would have. I was small so I would sit on the driver’s lap and drive. When my feet started reaching (the accelerator) I would sneak out and drive! It was a huge family, and my father had many cars, so I would take the keys, sneak out and drive.”

Sunny added, “Kids are not into it, but I was crazy about driving. I had several accidents as well. Total losses of cars, three-four. Aaj ke zamane mein main hota toh sabse badnaam beta hota. (If I belonged to this generation, I would have been the worst son) But please don’t do this, it was a different time. Please be safe and follow the traffic rules.”

Sunny’s youngest son Rajveer recently made his acting debut in Dono with Poonam Dhillon’s daughter  Paloma Dhillon. Meanwhile Sunny’s film Gadar 2 made Rs 524 crores at the box office. He will next be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s next, backed by Aamir Khan. 

