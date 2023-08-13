Must Read! Sunny Deol talks of his struggles while launching brother Bobby into the film industry; “Nobody was willing to join hands with us”

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is the undisputed star who has managed to hold his star status even today. After 4 decades of being in the film industry, the actor knows the industry better than anyone else and has maintained relationships. Now the actor whose film Gadar 2 hits theaters today, has made a shocking revelation about friendship in the film industry.

Sunny is all set to reprise his role of Tara Singh in Gadar 2 and his fans are super excited to watch him on the big screens after a long time. Sunny revealed in an interview to a news portal that he was struggling to find support from the industry at the time of launching his brother Bobby Deol’s acting career.

Sunny told a news portal, “I remember going to all the directors even when I was launching Bobby, nobody was willing to join hands with us. Everybody comes and hugs you and meets you as if they love you so much but all of that is fake. So many people call me paaji, I say please don’t call me paaji because you don’t understand the meaning of paaji. There is respect for the older brother… There are so many things that have been going on, and will keep going on.”

Bobby made his Bollywood debut with the film Barsaat in 1995 opposite Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu, which was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Meanwhile Sunny Deol will be seen in Gadar 2 opposite Ameesha Patel as the film hits theaters today.

