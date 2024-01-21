Must read! Sunny Kaushal acknowledges unique challenges faced by Katrina Kaif and his mom Veena Kaushal; Says ‘I can’t compare mom and Katrina…’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif frequently give fans glimpses into their family moments. The pair had previously posted photos from their joint Diwali celebration, which brought both families together for the celebrations.
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sunny Kaushal shares a tight bond with his mother Veena Kaushal and maintains a nice rapport with his sister-in-law, actor Katrina Kaif. Sunny talked candidly about the two important ladies in his life in a recent interview, stressing that the difficulties they faced were unlike each other.

Also read:Woah! Sunny Kaushal reveals why he has the worst fights with his brother Vicky Kaushal, talks about interesting childhood memories

Sunny was asked if he saw any parallels between Katrina's and his mother's struggles in a conversation. In response, he said, “I can’t compare mom and Katrina that way because mom’s world has always been small. It was limited to me, Vicky (Vicky Kaushal) and dad (Sham Kaushal) and her siblings. She has always found happiness in that. Whereas Katrina, because of the work she does, because in this profession you travel so much, you meet so many people…so comparing them would not be the ideal answer in this situation. They both come from very different worlds and they have seen different worlds. To ask if they have any similarities? I don’t know and that’s my answer.”

Regarding her career, Katrina Kaif is currently pleased with the success of her most recent movie, Merry Christmas. The Sriram Raghavan-directed movie, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, has received favorable reviews and is on the verge of earning more than Rs 10 crore at the box office.

Also read:Aww! Sunny Kaushal’s rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh shares a sweet birthday note and a picture for Katrina Kaif

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

