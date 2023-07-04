Must Read! Sushmita Sen seen working out with her ex Rohman Shawl, netizens react “why is the actress so confused with her life”

MUMBAI: Over the time, Sushmita Sen has been grabbing attention her beautiful acting. She is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood, who is also known for her fashion and fitness. She has been blessing the internet with some great work-out videos and pictures.

As we know, Sushmita Sen was in a relationship with Rohman Shawl, but later, they announced their separation on their social media handle. Currently, there are pictures and videos floating all over the internet, where Sushmita Sen can be seen working out with Rohman Shawl. This has created a lot of buzz and netizens are ready with their set of comments. Have a look.

In the above comments, many express that Bollywood actresses are setting very wrong examples for the young minds of India, and some also suggest that she is very confused in life and does not know what she wants.

