Must Read! Tanishaa Mukerji breaks silence on sister Kajol’s reaction to her “I’m Not Star” comment, read on to know what she said

Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn are one of the biggest stars in the film industry but she does not consider herself as a star as compared to them.
MUMBAI: Recently, on Jhalak Dhikkla Jaa 11, Tanishaa’s statement left everyone emotional as she said that her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn are one of the biggest stars in the film industry but she does not consider herself as a star as compared to them.

Opening up about why she said that, Tanishaa said, “Also, it was Farah, who has been such an important part of my sister’s journey. I have grown watching her choreograph Kajol and even Rani. So when she called me a star, it really hit deep.”

Tanishaa further said, “I believe in what I said on the stage. I have set a great standard for myself as these people are really such amazing personalities. I don’t know about others, but I wouldn’t call myself a star just because I achieved a few things. I would do it only the day I feel I have accomplished even close to the level of love, goodwill, and body of work they have. That for me is stardom. They are like my idols and I look up to them. But I did get emotional about getting this validation from someone from the same fraternity.”

When asked about how her sister Kajol reacted, Tanishaa said, “We share a very strong relationship, there is a sense of… See, Kajol understands the intention behind everything I say, and I am sure she is proud of me for being honest and real. That’s what we have been taught by our mother to be who we are, always.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress

