Must Read! Tanishaa Mukerji breaks silence on sister Kajol’s reaction to her “I’m Not Star” comment, read on to know what she said

MUMBAI: Recently, on Jhalak Dhikkla Jaa 11, Tanishaa’s statement left everyone emotional as she said that her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn are one of the biggest stars in the film industry but she does not consider herself as a star as compared to them.

Opening up about why she said that, Tanishaa said, “Also, it was Farah, who has been such an important part of my sister’s journey. I have grown watching her choreograph Kajol and even Rani. So when she called me a star, it really hit deep.”

Tanishaa further said, “I believe in what I said on the stage. I have set a great standard for myself as these people are really such amazing personalities. I don’t know about others, but I wouldn’t call myself a star just because I achieved a few things. I would do it only the day I feel I have accomplished even close to the level of love, goodwill, and body of work they have. That for me is stardom. They are like my idols and I look up to them. But I did get emotional about getting this validation from someone from the same fraternity.”

When asked about how her sister Kajol reacted, Tanishaa said, “We share a very strong relationship, there is a sense of… See, Kajol understands the intention behind everything I say, and I am sure she is proud of me for being honest and real. That’s what we have been taught by our mother to be who we are, always.”

