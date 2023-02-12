Must read! “The next national award for the actor” netizens on the performance of Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur

MUMBAI : Actor Vicky Kaushal is indeed one of the brilliant talents we have in the acting space, the actor with his solid characters and brilliant craft has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans, well indeed he is one of those actors whom the fans trust in terms of great content and some amazing performance driven movies.

The actor is currently getting amazing response for his movie Sam Bahadur that is directed by Raazi and Chhapaak Meghna Gulzar, the movie is getting lot of love from the fans for its amazing storytelling and also for the great on screen presence of the actor Vicky Kaushal along with his brilliant acting. The movie has taken a decent start clashing with the movie Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Done watching #SamBahadur & all I can say is what a film The whole theatre applauded at the end #VickyKaushal never fails to make me proud as a fan, he has done an INCREDIBLE job from the body language to the accent, everything was just perfect.

RAB KA BANDA HAI YE pic.twitter.com/qptNdQEQPy — Pri | (@Pri_3383) December 2, 2023

#SamBahadur might touch DOUBLE DIGIT NUMBERS TODAY…. There is a Sharp rise in numbers of tickets getting sold, word of mouth and class oriented film finally gets a warm welcome from India….. #VickyKaushal #MeghnaGulzar #Rsvp pic.twitter.com/WS94SSV8qg — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 2, 2023

Vicky Kaushal has truly honored the iconic Field Marshal Manekshaw.

Perfect tribute pic.twitter.com/Icv6LocZhG — ktea (@tk02180) December 2, 2023

Just finished watching #SamBahadur. Absolutely loved the film. Vicky Kaushal has lived the character. The walk and the accent is on point. A must watch film. Thank you for your contribution to the Indian army Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC

pic.twitter.com/yYu4iLcn7W — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 2, 2023

Stellar performance by Vicky Kaushal…

He is surely getting National Award for his acting in Sam Bahadur…

Was not a Vicky fan but now I am, his body language,dialogue delivery, Acting and everything he does in movie is worth watching…

Every Indian should watch #SamBahadur pic.twitter.com/ubMnc36YFo — Naved (@naveddude03) December 2, 2023

Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in #SamBahadur is a cinematic masterpiece. The silver screen comes alive with his top-notch performance, earning him a well-deserved 2nd National Award. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/nXgQ06tGBm — Sneha (@TheRealSnehaa) December 1, 2023

The fans all over are not keeping calm but are sharing the posts all over praising the actor Vicky Kaushal for his role, well the fans are saying the actor really deserves the 2nd national award for his performance, the fans are saying he has really put himself in the character.

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar who co-wrote it with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava. The movie Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP Movies, apart from Vicky Kaushal the movie also has Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

What are your views on the movie Sam Bahadur and the performance of the actor Vicky Kaushal, do let us know in the comment section below.

