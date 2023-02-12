Must read! “The next national award for the actor” netizens on the performance of Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI : Actor Vicky Kaushal is indeed one of the brilliant talents we have in the acting space, the actor with his solid characters and brilliant craft has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans, well indeed he is one of those actors whom the fans trust in terms of great content and some amazing performance driven movies.

The actor is currently getting amazing response for his movie Sam Bahadur that is directed by Raazi and Chhapaak Meghna Gulzar, the movie is getting lot of love from the fans for its amazing storytelling and also for the great on screen presence of the actor Vicky Kaushal along with his brilliant acting. The movie has taken a decent start clashing with the movie Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor.

The fans all over are not keeping calm but are sharing the posts all over praising the actor Vicky Kaushal for his role, well the fans are saying the actor really deserves the 2nd national award for his performance, the fans are saying he has really put himself in the character.

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar who co-wrote it with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava. The movie Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP Movies, apart from Vicky Kaushal the movie also has Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

What are your views on the movie Sam Bahadur and the performance of the actor Vicky Kaushal, do let us know in the comment section below.

