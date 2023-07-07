Must Read! Is there an issue between Ameesha Patel and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma? Here's what the filmmaker has to say

The film has been making it to the headlines due to rumors of a rift between actress Ameesha Patel and director Anil Sharma.
Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI: Gadar is one of the most awaited sequels of the year. Fans are eager to see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patels’s characters of Tara Singh and Sakina coming together once again. The recently released teaser created a lot of curiosity and excitement among fans.  The story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.

Also Read- 'Gadar 2' teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh

The film has been making it to the headlines due to rumors of a rift between actress Ameesha Patel and director Anil Sharma. The actress had earlier tweeted, “There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers and others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions. Yes, they did not.” She added, “But Zee Studios stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company.”

She also wrote, “Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded ! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!! ¾”

Anil Sharma has now reacted to all these allegations and set the record straight telling a news portal, “There have been talks about fights between Ameesha Patel and me but let me tell you, there is absolutely no issue between me and Ameesha Patel. The reports are false. I am busy with the post production of Gadar 2 right now and I don’t know why people are writing negatively about us.” 

Also Read- Exclusive! Gadar 2 vs Animal vs OMG 2; is a three-way clash a good thing for the industry? Here's what a film business expert has to say

Sharma further said, “We have had a bond for over 22 years now and will continue to exist. There is no questionability on professionalism by Ameesha. All is well, and it’s just chatter. I am excited for the film and at the moment, my entire focus is to get the film ready. There is no fight with Ameesha, and it’s all love and affection between us.”

Speaking about his film, Anil said, “There is insane interest for our film. I have always maintained, Gadar is not just a film but an emotion for entire country. We have worked very hard to create a unique experience and we don’t want to break any hearts. We have worked with so much positivity and want to release the film in the right way on August 11. We don’t want to be impacted by any negativity.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/07/2023 - 14:57

