Must Read! These South directors brought fresh air in Hindi cinema

MUMBAI: Definitely this year belongs to the South directors, we can see two of the major blockbuster Jawan and Animal which is the blockbuster in the making is directed by two South directors, Jawan as we all know is directed by South mass director Atlee which was his Hindi debut of the director, whereas on the other hand Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga who originally is the South director.

Currently the movie Animal is grabbing the attention of the fans and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the talk of the town, everyone is praising the Director for the brilliant execution and for presenting the actor Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar. Having said that today let us have a look at the times when South directors have brought some freshness to the Hindi cinema with their beautiful content which became the talk of the town.

Atlee - Jawan

Movie Jawan which has super star Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is the highest grosser of the Year till today, this action thriller is directed by South mass director Atlee which was the Hindi debur of the director.

Gayatri and Pushkar - Vikram Veda

How can we forget one of the popular characters of Hrithik Roshan as Vedha in the the movie Vikram Vedha, the actor got some amazing response from the fans and audience, also the actor Saif Ali Khan has got some brilliant response for his intense character, the movie is directed by Gayatri and Pushkar who originally from the south industry

Sandeep Reddy Vanga - Kabir Singh

One of the popular movies in the Indian cinema is Kabir Singh that has Shahid Kapoor along with the actress Kiara Advani, the movie was loved for its never seen before presentation of the actor Shahid Kapoor and its brilliant execution along with some great songs, all credits goes to the director of the movie Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is originally from the south industry.

Sandeep Reddy Banga - Animal

Once again it is the name of the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the movie Animal that has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role, the director is the current talk of the town because of the never seen before presentation of the actor Ranbir Kapoor and some great execution. Directed by him, the movie Animal is the next blockbuster in the making.

Well these are the directors who have given some fresh air to Hindi cinema and saved the industries and has given us some major blockbusters of the year, and which is your favourite director, do let us know in the comment section below.

