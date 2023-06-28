Must Read! “They are just obsessed with marriages and divorces”, netizens on Arslan Goni and Sussanne's vacation pictures

The vacation pictures of Arsalan Goni along with his partner Suzanne is getting viral all over the internet. Netizens have some mix reactions with regards to it.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/28/2023 - 15:28
movie_image: 
Arsalan Goni

MUMBAI:  Sussanne, ex wife of Hrithik Roshan has been grabbing attention of the fans and audience with her current relationship with Arslan Goni. Fans shower all the love on them. 

 


Recently, the couple was seen spending a great time enjoying their vacation in Mexico. Some praised the couple, while the others trolled them for different reasons.

ALSO READ – Whoa! Sonam Kapoor to represent India at UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week 2023

 

As we can see, many express that they do not like this couple and taunt that they are obsessed with marriage and divorces. Netizens further suggest that they looked better with their previous partners and look odd together. 

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience for Arslan Goni and Susanne? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ - Thank God! Asin and Rahul Sharma are not getting a divorce – Deets Inside

ARSLAN GONI AND SUSSANNE HRTHIK ROSHAN Bollywood jodi BOLLYWOOD TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/28/2023 - 15:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “Like any other business even Bollywood has its ups and downs” Anil Kapoor on Bollywood movies not doing well currently
MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor is indeed one of the versatile actors we have in the acting industry, over the time with his movies...
Exclusive! “Logically my character cannot be back for the third part” Aditya Roy Kapur on been part of Aashiqui 3
MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is no doubt one the most loved and followed actors we have in acting industry, over the...
BEAUTIFUL! Meet Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda's real life family
MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Harshad Chopda has become a household name for his character Abhimanyu Birla in Star Plus'...
Must Read! Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan interacts with the paparazzi, netizens say, “He has pure heart like his father”
MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has been trying to make a mark in the industry. He made his acting debut with the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Seerat protects Angad, the latter only worried about Sahiba
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Evil! Jasleen starts her evil plan to bring Angad and Seerat closer
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Anil Kapoor
Exclusive! “Like any other business even Bollywood has its ups and downs” Anil Kapoor on Bollywood movies not doing well currently
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anil Kapoor
Exclusive! “Like any other business even Bollywood has its ups and downs” Anil Kapoor on Bollywood movies not doing well currently
Aditya Roy Kapur
Exclusive! “Logically my character cannot be back for the third part” Aditya Roy Kapur on been part of Aashiqui 3
Irrfan Khan
Must Read! Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan interacts with the paparazzi, netizens say, “He has pure heart like his father”
Rohit Choudhary
RIP! Gadar 2 actor Rohit Choudhary's son Sunny Antil passes away
Sushant Singh Rajput fans are upset about it
WOAH! Kangana Ranaut teams up with Sandeep Singh for a movie; Sushant Singh Rajput fans are upset about it
netizens trolls Tamanna Bhatia
Shocking! “Isne ulta dress pehen rakha hai kya” netizens trolls Tamanna Bhatia