Must Read! “They are just obsessed with marriages and divorces”, netizens on Arslan Goni and Sussanne's vacation pictures

MUMBAI: Sussanne, ex wife of Hrithik Roshan has been grabbing attention of the fans and audience with her current relationship with Arslan Goni. Fans shower all the love on them.



Recently, the couple was seen spending a great time enjoying their vacation in Mexico. Some praised the couple, while the others trolled them for different reasons.

ALSO READ – Whoa! Sonam Kapoor to represent India at UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week 2023

As we can see, many express that they do not like this couple and taunt that they are obsessed with marriage and divorces. Netizens further suggest that they looked better with their previous partners and look odd together.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience for Arslan Goni and Susanne? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Thank God! Asin and Rahul Sharma are not getting a divorce – Deets Inside