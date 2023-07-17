Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful and talented actresses of this generation. She made her debut with Student of The Year in 2012 and in these 11 years, she has starred in many hit films and has also proved her mettle as an actor.

So, today, let’s look at the top five highest-grossing films of Alia Bhatt...

Brahmastra

While in 2022 many actors were given flops, Alia Bhatt starred in two films that did well at the box office, and one of them was Brahmastra. Well, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial wasn’t a blockbuster, but it did reasonably well at the box office and collected Rs. 257.44 crore. It is Alia’s highest-grossing film till now.

Gully Boy

How can someone forget Alia’s performance as Safina in Gully Boy? She was damn good in the film, and the movie had collected Rs. 140.25 crore at the box office.

Gangubai Kathaiwadi

Alia gave her career’s best performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was a hit at the box office with the collection of Rs. 129.10 crore.

Raazi

Raazi surely gave Alia’s career a big boost and it proved that she can carry a film on her shoulders. The film was a super hit at the box office, and it had collected Rs. 123.84 crore.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Dulhania franchise starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt is audiences favorite franchise. The second installment of the franchise, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Alia’s fifth highest-grossing film till now with the collection of Rs. 116.68 crore.

