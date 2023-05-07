WOW! Alia Bhatt has worn THESE many sarees in the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI : Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie, which is directed by Karan Johar, stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

The trailer of the film was released yesterday, and while everything about it is impressive, one thing that has grabbed our attention the most is the saree looks of Alia Bhatt. The actress is looking stunning in each and every frame in the trailer and we cannot take our eyes off her.

The actress is wearing multiple sarees and we decided to count how many sarees she has worn in the trailer, and the number will leave you surprised. Alia is seen wearing 14 sarees just in the trailer. So, of course, in the film, we will get to watch her wearing more sarees.

Alia has looked stunning in many films earlier, but clearly her saree avatars in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are stealing everyone’s heart. For the song Tum Kya Mile, Alia shot post-pregnancy, and in the song she is looking gorgeous.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release on 28th July 2023. The trailer of the film has been released, and now, everyone is looking forward to the songs of the movies. In the trailer, we get to hear a few lines of the songs, and all the tracks sound and look wonderful.

