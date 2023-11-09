Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the best-looking and most talented actors we have in Bollywood. He has been in the industry for more than two decades and has impressed one and all with his performances in films.



Today, let’s look at the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films of Hrithik Roshan…



War

War is Hrithik Roshan’s highest-grossing film till now. The Siddharth Anand’s directorial had minted Rs. 317.91 crores. The movie also starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role, and now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the sequel to the film.



Krrish 3

Krrish is one of the most successful franchises we have in Bollywood. After the success of Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish, Krrish 3 was released and it became a blockbuster at the box office with a collection of Rs. 244.92 crores.



Bang Bang

Before War, Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan had given a super hit like Bang Bang. The movie, which also starred Katrina Kaif in the lead role, collected Rs. 181.08 crore.



Super 30

While Hrithik Roshan is known for his good looks, he surprised everyone with his look and performance in Super 30. He was damn good in the movie and it collected Rs. 146.94 crores at the box office.



Agneepath

Nowadays, remakes are not doing well at the box office. But, Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath which was a remake of an old Amitabh Bachchan film was a hit at the box office. It had collected Rs. 115 crores.



Now, let’s wait and watch which upcoming film of Hrithik Roshan will be able to make it to the top 5 highest-grossing movies list.



For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.