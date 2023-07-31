Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Priyanka Chopra

While nowadays we don’t get to see much of Priyanka Chopra in Hindi films, there was a time when she ruled the Hindi film industry. So, today let’s look at the list of top five highest-grossing films of the actress...
MUMBAI: While nowadays we don’t get to see much of Priyanka Chopra in Hindi films, there was a time when she ruled the Hindi film industry. Of course, everyone is waiting for her Hindi movie comeback with Jee Le Zaraa.

But, before Jee Le Zaraa starts rolling and hits the big screens, let’s look at the list of the top five highest-grossing films of the actress...

Krrish 3

Priyanka Chopra’s highest-grossing film till now is Krrish 3 with the collection of Rs. 244.92 crore. The movie starred Hrithik Roshan in the titular role, and though PeeCee’s screen time was less, she grabbed everyone’s attention with her act.

Bajirao Mastani

Many people after watching Bajirao Mastani stated that more than Bajirao and Mastani, they connected with the character of Kashibai. Well, of course, Priyanka’s amazing performance was the reason behind it. The movie was a super hit at the box office, and it collected Rs. 184.20 crore.

Agneepath

It looks like people surely like Hrithik and Priyanka’s Jodi as here’s another film of the actors on the list. Agneepath collected Rs. 115 crore at the box office, and it is the third highest-grossing film of the actress.

Barfi

In Barfi, Priyanka gave one of the best performances of her career. The movie minted Rs. 112.15 crore at the box office.

Don 2

Priyanka Chopra as Roma nailed it in Don and Don 2. The film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, had collected Rs. 106.71 crore.

Now, let’s see which upcoming Hindi film of Priyanka will make it to the list.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

