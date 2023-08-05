Wow! Check out the times when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave us some major couple goals

MUMBAI: Indeed, one of the most loved couple from the acting industry, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been blessing the internet with some beautiful pictures.

Fans all over the globe never fails to shower their love towards this beautiful couple. Be it national or international, they are one of the most loved and followed couple we have in the glamour world. Having said that, let's have a look at the times when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave out some major couple goals.

also readSeeing 'The Tashkent Files' made Vardhan Puri want to work with Vivek Agnihotri

Looking at every single picture above, it is undoubtedly a treat to watch them together and they just not define perfect couple goals, but also love and togetherness.

We would definitely love to see more of them in the upcoming days. What are your views on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as a couple? Do share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

also read Big B requests Twitter to return his blue tick; says, 'Haath toh jor liye rahe hum'