Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi women-centric films

From The Kerala Story to Tanu Weds Manu Returns, here’s a look at the list of top 5 highest-grossing Hindi women-centric films. Read on to know more...
The Kerala Story

MUMBAI: There was a time in the Hindi film industry when hardly any movies were made with female protagonists, and even if it was made they were called parallel cinema or art films. However, things have changed a lot and nowadays many women-centric films are being made and even they are doing very well at the box office.

So, today, let’s look at the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi women-centric films...

The Kerala Story


Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has collected more than Rs. 200 crore at the box office. It is till now, the highest grossing female centric film in the Hindi film industry.

Also Read: Shocking! The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma reveals why she couldn’t cry when her father passed away

Tanu Weds Manu Returns


For eight years, Kangana Ranaut starrer Tanu Weds Manu Returns held the position of the highest-grossing woman-centric film. However, now it is at the second spot with the collection of Rs. 150.8.

Raazi


Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi was a fantastic movie and the actress gave one of her career's best performances in it. The film had collected Rs. 123.84 crore.

Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi


One more film of Kangana Ranaut is here on the list. We are talking about the period drama Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi. The film, which was co-directed by Kangana, had minted Rs. 92.19 crore at the ticket windows.

Veere Di Wedding


Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding received a mixed response from the critics. But, the audience showered their love on the film, and it collected Rs. 81.39 crore.

Also Read: Whoa! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she made the right decision by saying no to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, says “There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags”

Now, let’s wait and watch if any other upcoming female centric film will be able to make it to this list or not.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

About Author

