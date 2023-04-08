Must Read! Trailer of Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Akelli impresses netizens, “Looks like a powerful movie”

MUMBAI : Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the most popular actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. She is known for starring in romantic-comedies. The actress is yet to make a mark in dramatic and emotional roles. However, it looks like her next film Akelli might change things for her when it comes to performance.

The teaser of Akelli was released a few days ago, and today, the makers have released the trailer of the film. The trailer is very gripping and keeps you hooked for those 2 minutes 20 second.

Even netizens are impressed with the trailer. A netizen commented, “All the best . Content seems really new and good.” Another Instagrammer wrote, “Looks like a powerful movie.” One more netizen commented, “Oh my god interesting movie lag rahi hai yeh toh.” Check out the comments below...



Akelli is directed by Pranay Meshram, and it also stars Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous and Nishant Dahiya. Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous are Israeli actors known for their performance in the famous series Fauda.

The movie will clash at the box office with Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer. The trailer of Ghoomer was also released today, and it has received a great response. So, since the trailers of both the movies seem to grab the audience's attention, let’s wait and watch which movie wins the box office race.

