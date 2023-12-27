Must read! Tripti Dimri or Tara Sutaria who do you think is better choice for Aashiqui 3

MUMBAI : One of the most loved romantic franchise of Indian cinema is Aahiqui, we have seen and loved the first 2 parts and there are many conversation with regards to the third part of the movie, as we know actor and the hearthrob of the nation actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing the lead and yesterday there were many news which said Animal fame actress Tripti Dimri has been locked for the third part.

As we know much before there were reports and rumours which said actress Tara Sutaria was supposed to play the leading role in Aashiqui 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan, and now it is Tripti Dimri. There were many posts created by the fans with Kartik and Tara as they were excited to see this fresh pair on screen.

But also the news of new national crush Tripti Dimri been part of the movie has taken the excitement level way above, no doubt what actress Tripti Dimri did in movie Animal was phenomenal and we have loved her character Zoya alot, she has look hot and cute at the same time.

We all are super excited to see this fresh pair of Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri to see in Aashiqui 3 and what do you think, who is better choice for 3rd installment Tara or Tripti, do let us know in the comment section below.

