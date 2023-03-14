Must Read! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer shows a huge drop on its first Monday

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar took a bumper opening, but now, on its first Monday, the movie has showed a huge drop. Read on to know more...
Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released on Holi (Wednesday). The film took an opening of Rs. 15.73 crore at the box office, and it was a very good start. However, the movie dropped on its second (Thursday) and third (Friday) day, but once again jumped on Saturday and Sunday.

In its first extended weekend, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar collected Rs. 70.24 crore. While the numbers are good, one cannot ignore that the movie is made on a huge budget.

Also Read:  Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'

Monday was crucial for the film, and of course a drop was expected, but the movie has shown a huge drop. On its first Monday, the film collected Rs. 6.05, taking the six days total to Rs. 76.29 crore. If this was the collection of a mid-budget movie, it would have been great.

For now, it looks difficult for the movie to even cross Rs. 100 crore mark in its first extended week. The only positive factor for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is that in its second week the film has chances to collect as Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Zwigato, both are very niche films and won’t attract the masses.

If Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar fails to be steady in the upcoming days, and doesn’t collect well at the box office in its second weekend, then clearly the film won’t be able to get the hit tag. So, let’s wait and watch.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha attends Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar special screening; gets trolled, “Itna over acting kis khushi mai”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor Rani Mukerji Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Kapil Sharma Zwigato Luv Ranjan Movie News TellyChakkar  
Must Read! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer shows a huge drop on its first Monday

