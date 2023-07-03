Must Read! Before Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases, here’s a look at how much the last 5 Holi releases performed at the box office

MUMBAI:Holi is a big festival, and many filmmakers try to encash it by releasing their movies during the Holi weekend. This year, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be released during the Holi weekend. While in some parts of the country, the festival will be celebrated on 7th March, in some parts it will be celebrated on the 8th March.



So, before TJMM releases, let’s have a look at the box office collection of the last five movies that were released during Holi...



Bachchhan Paandey

Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey had a bumper opening at the box office. But, mixed reviews from critics and audiences didn’t help the movie further, and the lifetime collection of the movie was just Rs. 49.98 crores.



Saina

In 2021, amid the pandemic, Parinaati Chopra starrer Saina was released in theatres. The movie was a Holi weekend release, but it became a disaster and just collected Rs. 1.16 crore.



Baaghi 3

Before the lockdown happened in 2020, Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor was released in theatres. The movie collected Rs. 93.37 crores at the box office.



Kesari

Bachchhan Paandey, Saina, and Baaghi 3, all three Holi releases failed to make a mark at the box office. But, in 2019, Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari had released in theatres and it had done well at the ticket windows. The film’s lifetime collection was Rs. 154.41 crore.



Pari

Anushka Sharma starrer Pari, a horror movie, was released on Holi wedding in 2018. It was a wrong choice to release a horror film during a festival weekend as Pari was a flop at the box office with a collection of Rs. 28.96 crore.



In the last five years, only one Holi release, Kesari, has done well at the box office. So, now, let’s wait and watch what response TJMM will get at the box office.



