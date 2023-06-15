Must Read! Vijay Verma finally reacts after Tamannaah Bhatia confirms that they are dating, says “I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love”

MUMBAI : Tamannaah and Vijay are the new It couple of B town. After months of speculations, actress Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed her relationship with Dahaad actor Vijay Varma. She spoke highly of him and said that he is her “happy place”. Now, Vijay who had kept his silence in the matter was recently asked about his stance of people taking special interest in his personal life.

Vijay during a recent interview spoke about it saying, “You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy.”



The Baahubali actress spoke excitedly about Vijay where she revealed, “He is someone I look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guards down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guards down. With high-achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple, you don't have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this theory that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or make some other changes that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who understood that world without me doing anything. He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

ALSO READ: Before Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia was rumored to be dating these men



On the work front, Tamannaah and Vijay will be paired together for the first time in the OTT series Lust Stories 2. It will be released on Netflix on 29th June. The show also has some big names like Kajol, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, among others.

Also Read-Are Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma ready to make their relationship official?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-IndiaToday