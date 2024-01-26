Must read! When Shahid Kapoor playfully left Priyanka Chopra embarrassed with a statement amidst ongoing dating rumours; Read on to more!

MUMBAI: Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are blissfully married, and they have two children, Zian and Misha. After splitting with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, though, he was linked to several B Town hotties. Priyanka Chopra was another gorgeous woman that Shahid Kapoor had a crush on. The reason behind the revival of this old video on the internet is that it shows Shahid Kapoor nearly embarrassing Priyanka Chopra by hinting at their supposed romance.

Once, after asking the Farzi star what would happen if he woke up as Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar was able to get the two together on his Koffee couch, Koffee With Karan. The actor remarked with great cheek, "What am I doing in Shahid Kapoor's bedroom. I stay in the next building".

Priyanka Chopra has spoken candidly about her relationships with nearly all of her co-stars, even admitting that she felt like a doormat in some of them. "I literally would become like a doormat and I was like, okay, that's fine because, you know, that's what women have been told for such a long time that our role is to glue the family together or you've got to make your man feel comfortable when he comes back home."

And many were astounded by Priyanka's interview. Priyanka is happily married to pop artist Nick Jonas from Hollywood and has a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who is two years old.

