Must Read! While Animal gets an ‘A’ certificate, here are top 5 ‘A’ rated movies, check it out

MUMBAI: Animal, the movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role has really creatd a strong buzz among the fans and the audience. The movie is directed by the ‘Kabir Singh’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has become one of the biggest releases of the year.

The teaser and the songs of the movie successfully created a solid mark all over the social media while the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie now after watching the amazing trailer.

Earlier we had reported about the trailer and even reviewed it. Definitely, it has all the elements which are required for a complete massy entertainer, with some great intense performances.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted the film an ‘A’ certificate. Reportedly, the runtime of the movie is revealed to be more than 3 hours.

While the audience is eagerly waiting for the movie to release, here we bring to you a list of top 5 ‘A’ rated movies.

Kabir Sinh

While Sandeep Reddy Vanga is coming up with Animal, he has once before spread his magic with the movie Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The movie was loved by the audiences and made a collection of 278.24 Cr.



The Kashmir Files was directed by Vivek Agnihotri and created a huge impact on the audience as it conveyed a story of Kashmir and showed an unseen side of it. The movie collected 252.90 Cr.



The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma really made a great impact on the audience. The movie was directed by Sudipto Sen and the audience fell in love with Adah Sharma’s performance. The movie collected 241.90 Cr.



The first part of OMG – Oh My God, starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar was a huge hit and later came Oh My God 2 where Akshay took the role of Shiva and Pankaj Tripathi came in lead role. The story of the movie was adored and Pankaj Tripathi’s performance was also adored by everyone. The movie collected 151 Cr.



Grand Masti, starring Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh, Bruna Abdullah, Kainaat Arora, Karishma Tanna, and Maryam Zakaria, was an erotic comedy that was loved by the audience. The movie really left a mark on the hearts and minds on the audiences and it collected 102 Cr.

