Must Read! Who stole the show on the ramp, Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh? View Poll Results

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh recently walked on the ramp for different designers. TellyChakkar did a poll on Instagram and asked everyone about who stole the show on the ramp, and well, the poll results are out.
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are two of the most good looking and talented actors we have in the industry. They both are stars and have a great fan following.

A few days ago, Ranveer Singh walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra and along with him Alia Bhatt also graced the ramp. The actor looked dapper as the groom on the ramp and also stole the show with his antics that he is known for.

Also Read: How Romantic! Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are giving their fans couple goals

Now, recently, Ranbir Kapoor walked the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal, and was seen wearing a blue-coloured bandhgala jacket and black pants. The actor looked super hot in that avatar and his fans are going gaga over his look.

TellyChakkar did a poll on Instagram and asked everyone about who stole the show on the ramp, Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor. Well, the poll results are out, and the winner is Ranveer that too by a huge margin.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor has received 65% of votes and the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor has received 35% of votes. Check out the results below...

If you couldn’t participate in our poll, you can comment below and let us know who according to you looked more handsome on the ramp...

Talking about their movies, Ranveer’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released recently and it has taken a good start at the box office. The actor currently has no movies officially announced, but reportedly, he is in talks for multiple projects. Meanwhile, Ranbir will next be seen in Animal which is slated to release on 1st December 2023.

Also Read: Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer takes a good start at the box office

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Ranbir Kapoor Ranveer Singh
