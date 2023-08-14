Must Read! “Why do we have to copy from others, we are Indian Cinema and not Bollywood” Sunny Deol

During the success press meet of Gadar 2, actor Sunny Deol spoke on the success of the movie and made a remark on why the movies are not doing well in today’s time.
Sunny Deol

MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Deol is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in Indian cinema. Over the time, with his movies and strong characters the actor has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. The actor is currently enjoying the success of his movie Gadar 2. The movie has got some amazing responses from the fans and audience especially from the masses. The movie has collected over 150 crore in 3 days.

And there was a success press conference which was held by the makers which was attended by the director and the cast of the movie, where the actor Sunny Deol spoke in detail about the success of the movie.

Sunny Deol says that when he was offered Gadar 2, he was really very scared and said not to touch it but it was the beauty of the story and the emotions along with the confidence of the director Anil Sharma which made him say yes for the sequel. He said that Tara Singh now belongs to the audience and it is because of the love of the audience that the movie is becoming bigger day by day.

Sunny Deol says that we should be happy for what we are, it is the Indian cinema and not Bollywood, why do we have to give a name just to copy Hollywood? We should be proud of Indian cinema because we are a part of Indian cinema. The actor adds that he really hates to repeat himself and do something that is shown in the previous movies he says the filmmakers in today's time need to be more creative and not copy from what is happening in the foreign movies.

ALSO READ – WOW! Pathaan, Gadar 2 and more; here’s a list of the fastest 100 crore movies

The actor adds that what is the purpose of coping? why can't we think original, why can't we be creative? Today Hollywood is at such a level because they don't copy and think from their creative minds and we should be doing the same thing. It is the Indian cinema and we should celebrate our Indian culture.

On working with him him, Utkarsh Sharma, said that Sunny Deol is one of the finest actors and when any actor is working with Sunny Deol it automatically gives them confidence and it is a treat to watch the actor working on the set.

Indeed the actor Sunny Deol is getting a lot of love from the fans and audience for his character Tara Singh once again. How did you like the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Must Read! Sunny Deol starrer Gadar based on the real tragic love story of Boota Singh who went to Pakistan to win back his wife, Read on to know more

