Must Read! Will Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story beat these highest grossing female centric films?

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has been doing fantastically well at the box office. The Kerala Story has collected Rs. 68.86 crore at the box office till now. But, will it be able to beat the below highest-grossing women-centric movies?
Adah Sharma

MUMBAI: Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has been doing fantastically well at the box office. After Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, it is the third woman-centric film that has done well at the box office post the pandemic.

The Kerala Story has collected Rs. 68.86 crore at the box office till now. But, will it be able to beat the below highest-grossing women-centric movies?

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tanu Weds Manu Returns is the highest-grossing woman-centric film in Bollywood. It collected Rs. 150.80 crore at the box office. None of the female centric movies has broken this record till now.

Raazi

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, which recently completed five years of its release, had collected Rs. 123.84 crore. It was a super hit at the box office, and Alia’s performance was loved by one and all.

Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi

One more film of Kangana Ranaut is on the list. Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi did reasonably well at the box office, and it had collected Rs. 92.19 crore.

Veere Di Wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding surprised one and all when it took a bumper opening at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 81.39 crore.

The Dirty Picture

The fifth-highest grossing female-centric film is Vidya Balan starrer The Dirty Picture. The movie, which was a blockbuster at the box office at that time, had minted Rs. 80 crore.

Well, it looks like The Kerala Story might beat The Dirty Picture, Veere Di Wedding, and Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi. But, let’s see if they will be able to beat Raazi and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

