Must Read! Will Bade Miyan Chote Miyan be the first 300 Crore movie of Akshay Kumar?

MUMBAI: One of the much talked about movies of Bollywood in today's time, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the leading role and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Ever since the announcement video was out, fans were eagerly looking forward to the updates regarding the movie. Currently, the movie is still in production and we have seen many BTS pictures floating all over the internet, which are increasing the excitement level of the fans.

ALSO READ – Wow! Sanya Malhotra purchases a 4BHK house in Gurgaon

Recently, makers have given some glimpses of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, announcing that the movie will be releasing on Eid 2024. Well, these pictures have grabbed attention of the fans. Many suggest that this could be the first Akshay Kumar movie to touch the mark of 300 crore.

Indeed, the movie has all the elements required for a complete mass masala entertainment and we would love to see if this movie crosses the mark of 300 crore, becoming the first movie of Akshay Kumar entering the club.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 1: Adah Sharma starrer takes a very good opening at the box office