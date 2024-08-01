Must Read! Will sequels revive the career of Akshay Kumar this year?

MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved actors of all time is Akshay Kumar, The Khiladi Kumar has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his beautiful acting craft and also with some great action, as we know that few releases of the actor are not in the favour and we can see few movies are not grabbing the attention and getting the box office collection.

The movie of the actor which brought some collection was the movie OMG 2 which was again a complete Pankaj Tripathi movie, Akshay Kumar on the other hand had very less scenes in the movie, since today morning there is a news floating all over the internet about the sequel of the movie Rowdy Rathore which now on cards.

Apart from sequels of the movie Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 3 are also the talk of the town and these sequels are most anticipated sequels in Indian cinema. Talking about the movie Welcome 3, it is titled as Welcome to the Jungle and the movie has already been announced, the movie is under shooting process, on the other hand there are many conversations happening in terms of Hera Pheri 3 but the movie has not been officially locked.

Well having all these points Akshay Kumar is now counting on these sequels and you think sequels are the last chance of the actor that can save his career and break this chain of flops. No doubt each and every sequel coming from the side of the actor Akshay Kumar is big and we have High Hopes from the sequels.

