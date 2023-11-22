Must Read! World Cup or flat content, what was the reason behind the downfall of Tiger 3's collection?

Movie Tiger 3 is getting some mixed to positive response from the fans and audience. What do you think could be the reason?
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 19:22
movie_image: 
Tiger 3

MUMBAI : Movie Tiger 3 which has Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser of the movie was out. Fans have loved the trailer of the movie when it was out and had really high hopes from the movie. Tiger 3, which is directed by Band Baaja Baraat and Fan director Maneesh Sharma is the part of YRF Spy universe after the movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

No doubt, fans were excited to see this Spy verse thriller and there were many theories much before the release of the movie on how this thriller is connected with the movie War and Pathaan. It was a Diwali release and the movie was open to mixed to positive response from the fans and audience. We can see many videos where the fans were praising and appreciating the movie and actor Salman Khan. On the other hand, we can also see many fans and critics who were not really happy with the content and the storytelling of the movie Tiger 3.

Well, the majority of the reviews are mixed, where the audiences are saying that the storyline was not up to mark. It was very much predictable and there were expecting more from the movie Tiger 3, as the benchmark was set high by the movie Pathaan and War. 

Also read-Shocking! Shahid Kapoor falls down from the stage while performing, check out the video

Well, there are many people who are saying it was the flat storytelling and the predictable storyline that has pulled the movie down. On the other hand, there are many people who are saying the release date of the movie was very bad, and the World Cup affected the collection of the film.

Also ,many are shocked to see the single digit collection of the movie Tiger 3 on day 9 which was yesterday. The movie just collected around 7 crore.

Well, what do you think is the major reason for Tiger 3 not performing well at the box office? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Also read-Shocking! Here is why Arjun kapoor starrer The Lady Killer went disaster and unnoticed

Tiger 3 SALMAN KHAN Katrina Kaif Emraan Hashmi YRF YRF SPY UNIVERSE Pathaan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 19:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
"Anticipated Korean Dramas in 2023: Sweet Home 2, My Demon, Gyeongseong Creature & Beyond – 5 Exciting Shows We're Eagerly Awaiting!"
From Doona! to Strong Girl Nam-soon and Twinkling Watermelon to My Dearest, November brought many cheers to fans of K-...
BTS ARMY, Get Ready to Dance! Digital Release of 'Permission to Dance On Stage' Alongside Exclusive Concert Versions in the US—Pre-Order Details, Costs, Where to Watch, and More Exciting Deets!
MUMBAI: It is clearly BTS’ world, and we’re living in it. Every new day, we find a new record-breaking report about...
Saga Continues: Strong Girl Bong Soon Makers Unveil Third Installment, Promising Thrills and Power-Packed Adventures in the Finale of 'Ahead of the Strong Girl Nam Soon.
MUMBAI: Strong Girl Bong Soon’s spin-off, Strong Girl Nam Soon, is currently making waves for its intriguing storyline...
BTS' V Fulfills Fanboy Dreams in Heartwarming Instagram Exchange with Celebrity Crush – Can You Guess the Star?
MUMBAI: Kim Taehyung, aka V, of the South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, but do...
Dating rumors involving BTS' RM and aespa's Karina have sparked an unfortunate fan altercation. Some ARMYs claim, "He would never date someone like her" while using derogatory language.
MUMBAI: South Korean band BTS members are no strangers to dating rumors. A few days after Jimin was reportedly dating...
Imlie: Shocking! Agastya’s startling decision to divorce looms over Imlie in the coming episodes.
MUMBAI: Imlie is a compelling TV serial that revolves around the journey of a village girl, Imlie, navigating love,...
Recent Stories
Sara
Beautiful! Sara Ali Khan looks breathtaking while she poses in swimsuit by the pool
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sara
Beautiful! Sara Ali Khan looks breathtaking while she poses in swimsuit by the pool
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants for this week; four to be eliminated this "Weekend Ka Vaar"
Farrey
Exclusive! "I took up the food delivery job for a week to understand this character", Sahil Mehta on his movie Farrey
Karan
Woah! Karan Johar reveals how Vishal - Shekhar were traumatized with Ishq Wala Love, believed that it 'made no sense'
ANURAG KASHYAP
Oh no! Anurag Kashyap suffered from two heart attacks after Maximum City was shelved, the filmmaker reveals that he 'lost it'
Tiger
Fascinating! Tiger Shroff all set to kick start filming for 'Rambo' in March, Directed by Rohit Dhawan in Siddharth Anand’s production