Must Read! “Would love to see Saif and Sara in a movie” netizens on this latest picture of father and daughter

There is a picture of Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan getting viral from a recent ad shoot and the fans are expressing all the love, they are saying they would love to see them together in the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 14:18
movie_image: 
Saif and Sara

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and popular actors in the Indian cinema and the same is with his daughter Sara Ali Khan. Right from her debut movie she has been treating the fans and audience with different characters and indeed she is one of the most promising actresses.

 


And now there is a picture of father Saif Ali Khan along with daughter Sara Ali Khan as they were clicked during the shoot of their upcoming ad. The fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards this father daughter duo and expressing all the love to watch them.

ALSO READ-  WOW! Abhishek Bachchan all set for his theatrical comeback; Ghoomer to release in theatres on THIS date

There are many comments which are saying that these two are looking good together and why they both are not coming in the movie, check out the comments below.

Priyanka - They both are looking very good together and I am really looking forward to see this advertisement and they should be doing a movie together

Prakash - It will be a treat to watch this ad and I am looking forward to see them in the movie as father and daughter

Prerna - This picture definitely gives some father and daughter goals and I would love to see them in the movie as father and daughter

Gayatri - I would love to see Sara Ali Khan playing daughter of Saif Ali Khan on big screen and looking forward to this ad

Well these are the comments coming from the fans and audience as this picture of Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan getting viral all over the internet.

Do you really want to see them in a movie together, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Kiara Advani Birthday: Wow! Times when the actress left fans speechless with her stunning looks

Saif Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan fans SAIF ALI KHAN MOVIES Sara Ali Khan SARA ALI KHAN FANS SAIF BOLLYWOOD NEWS Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 14:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals she would watch Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 for this contestant
MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She is popular for playing the female...
SHOCKING! Gashmeer Mahajani IRKED as a fan asks him about Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal's new season; here's what he said
MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known name in the film and television industry.He has not just done notable works...
Hotness Alert! Here are times actress Sonal Chauhan raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI : Actress Sonal Chauhan has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing their attention with her amazing...
Exclusive! “I really miss Michael Jackson, I wish I could watch him performing live” - Dharmesh
MUMBAI: Dharmesh, who is often referred as Dharmesh Sir by many fans and audience is no doubt one of the best dancers...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Wow! Families enter the house through a special task that the contestants have to play
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s declared as a blockbuster season. One of the...
Trolled ! “Uorfi ke designer Ne design Kiya Hai” netizens trolls actress Sobhita Dhulipala for her latest outfit
MUMBAI: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Recent Stories
Sonal Chauhan
Hotness Alert! Here are times actress Sonal Chauhan raised temperature with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sonal Chauhan
Hotness Alert! Here are times actress Sonal Chauhan raised temperature with her hotness
Sobhita Dhulipala
Trolled ! “Uorfi ke designer Ne design Kiya Hai” netizens trolls actress Sobhita Dhulipala for her latest outfit
Zinda Banda
Must Read! Zinda Banda from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan released; song gets a mixed response from netizens
Kiara
Kiara Advani Birthday: Wow! Times when the actress left fans speechless with her stunning looks
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer shows a fantastic jump over the weekend
Abhishek Bachchan
WOW! Abhishek Bachchan all set for his theatrical comeback; Ghoomer to release in theatres on THIS date