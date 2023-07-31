Must Read! “Would love to see Saif and Sara in a movie” netizens on this latest picture of father and daughter

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and popular actors in the Indian cinema and the same is with his daughter Sara Ali Khan. Right from her debut movie she has been treating the fans and audience with different characters and indeed she is one of the most promising actresses.



And now there is a picture of father Saif Ali Khan along with daughter Sara Ali Khan as they were clicked during the shoot of their upcoming ad. The fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards this father daughter duo and expressing all the love to watch them.

There are many comments which are saying that these two are looking good together and why they both are not coming in the movie, check out the comments below.

Priyanka - They both are looking very good together and I am really looking forward to see this advertisement and they should be doing a movie together

Prakash - It will be a treat to watch this ad and I am looking forward to see them in the movie as father and daughter

Prerna - This picture definitely gives some father and daughter goals and I would love to see them in the movie as father and daughter

Gayatri - I would love to see Sara Ali Khan playing daughter of Saif Ali Khan on big screen and looking forward to this ad

Well these are the comments coming from the fans and audience as this picture of Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan getting viral all over the internet.

Do you really want to see them in a movie together, do let us know in the comment section below.

