Must read! Yami Gautam emphasizes the significance of the 'Scripting Process' and offers insight into her experience working on Article 370

MUMBAI: Yami Gautam entered the world of Bollywood films in 2012 with Vicky Donor, following her roles in numerous movies in different Indian languages. The actress has shared her joy in being able to contribute to the script as an actor, especially after her appearance in OMG 2 the previous year. Currently, she is eagerly anticipating her role in a thrilling new film titled Article 370.

Actress Yami Gautam, who is getting ready for her upcoming action-political-drama film 'Article 370', expressed her delight in actively participating in the script development process as an actor. Being involved in the early stages of scripting helps actors better understand the evolution of their characters and the overall storyline.

In a recent conversation with popular news portal, she further expanded on this topic and stated, “I am an actor who enjoys being a part of the scripting process. Filmmaking is a collaboration of different creative minds coming together to create something as one. Working in 'Article 370' has been one of the most satisfying experiences.”

The actress also provided her perspective on collaborating with the cast and crew, describing her overall experience. She praised the exceptional work done by Vaibhav (Tatwawadi) and Ashwini (Kaul) in the movie, highlighting their cooperation and pleasant demeanor on set. Working with actors who bring immense enthusiasm and energy to their characters is always a delight. Furthermore, she had the opportunity to collaborate with talented technicians throughout the project. She further mentioned, “Based on my experience of working with Aditya (Jambhale, the director), he has so much regard for his technicians. As a director, he believes in them.”

A press statement said that Article 370 guarantees an engaging story based on real events that shaped Kashmir's future. The plot evolves as efforts are made to abolish Article 370 to fight terrorism in Kashmir. The former state of Jammu and Kashmir saw a substantial change in its status on August 5, 2019, when the Central government decided to remove Article 370. This resulted in the split of the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Yami Gautam gives a strong performance as an NIA agent fighting terrorism in the trailer. She seems ready to give her another outstanding performance following her outstanding role in OMG 2. Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar, who play the Prime Minister and Home Minister, respectively, enthrall audiences right away, and Priyamani is excellent on her part as well.

Credit- Pinkvilla