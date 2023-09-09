Must Read! “Yeh pura khichdi banaa diya hai”, netizens react to the announcement video of Welcome To The Jungle

The announcement video of the movie Welcome To The Jungle is finally out on Akshay Kumar's birthday and it is getting some mix to negative reactions from the fans and audience.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 17:10
movie_image: 
Yeh pura Khichdi banaa Diya Hai

MUMBAI:One of the most loved and successful franchises of movie is Welcome. How can we forget the movie Welcome, which was released in the year 2007. Till today, it is considered as one of the best comedy films made in Indian cinema. The sequel of the movie Welcome titled as Welcome Back which has John Abraham in the leading role received some mixed to positive response from the fans and audience.

The news and the articles of the third part of the movie has been floating all over the Internet for quite a long time. Now today, on the occasion of Akshay Kumar's 56th birthday, the official announcement video of the third part of the movie “Welcome To The Jungle” is out.

As we see in the announcement video, there is a huge number of cast and this cast includes names like Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav. 

As we see in the announcement video the entire cast is jamming the titular song of the Welcome in a hilarious way, giving the theme of jungle in the background. Well, this announcement video has grabbed attention of the fans all over the Internet. On one side, where the fans are expressing their excitement and waiting for the movie, on the other there many who are not happy with the cast and have some mix to negative reactions.

ALSO READ –Wow! Animal teaser to be out on this date

As we can see these comments, people expressing that it is not at all up to the mark and this announcement video is a big let down to the Welcome franchise. Also, on the other hand, many people are saying that the movie Welcome is incomplete without Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor. Many people are expressing that they are not happy with actress Disha Patani and director Ahmed Khan, looking at their previous work.

Indeed, the announcement video is getting some mixed reactions. What are your views on this announcement video and how excited are you for the movie Welcome To The Jungle? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ - Jawan day 2 collection! Shahrukh Khan starrer action thriller bags good amount on a non holiday

welcome to the jungle Akshay Kumar Sanjay Dutt Arshad Warsi Disha Patani Raveena Tandon Lara Dutta Paresh Rawal Shreyas Talpade Tusshar Kapoor Krushna Abhishek Kiku Sharda Johnny Lever Rajpal Yadav Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 17:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Upcoming Drama! Kunal gets worried after Vandana faints out of shock
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.Starring Mohit Malik and...
Amazing! Take a cue from These TV actresses, who aced Printed co-ord sets like a pro by looking so stylish yet comfy, a perfect look for a casual outings
MUMBAI: Co-ord sets have recently become essential pieces of women's trendy clothing. They unquestionably have...
Kya Baat Hai! “I think it’s been more than 3 years and we are still number one, this has only happened because of love and support of fans”, Sagar Parekh aka Samar talks about the show, the dilemma of Samar in the show and more
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
Congratulations! Happy 200 to Katha Ankahee: Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan and the entire team of the show celebrate this milestone
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interested! Isha comes to know about Surekha’s intentions
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Exciting! Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan to reunite after 16 years for Mudassar Aziz’s next
MUMBAI: Fardeen who was once at the top of his game in the 2000s took a long hiatus and is now going to make a comeback...
Recent Stories
Akshay
Exciting! Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan to reunite after 16 years for Mudassar Aziz’s next
Latest Video
Related Stories
Akshay
Exciting! Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan to reunite after 16 years for Mudassar Aziz’s next
Ayan
Brahmastra-Part 2: Wow! Ayan Kukerji unveils the ‘Early Concept Art Work’ of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer’s sequel
Ankur Bhatia
Really! Taali Actor Ankur Bhatia breaks silence on losing out a meaty role in Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, “when the film finally went on floor I had…”
Tamanna Bhatia
Shocking! “Why is she looking very weird” netizens troll actress Tamannaah Bhatia
Shahrukh Khan
Jawan day 2 collection! Shahrukh Khan starrer action thriller bags good amount on a non holiday
Animal
Wow! Animal teaser to be out on this date