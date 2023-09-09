Must Read! “Yeh pura khichdi banaa diya hai”, netizens react to the announcement video of Welcome To The Jungle

MUMBAI:One of the most loved and successful franchises of movie is Welcome. How can we forget the movie Welcome, which was released in the year 2007. Till today, it is considered as one of the best comedy films made in Indian cinema. The sequel of the movie Welcome titled as Welcome Back which has John Abraham in the leading role received some mixed to positive response from the fans and audience.

The news and the articles of the third part of the movie has been floating all over the Internet for quite a long time. Now today, on the occasion of Akshay Kumar's 56th birthday, the official announcement video of the third part of the movie “Welcome To The Jungle” is out.

As we see in the announcement video, there is a huge number of cast and this cast includes names like Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav.

As we see in the announcement video the entire cast is jamming the titular song of the Welcome in a hilarious way, giving the theme of jungle in the background. Well, this announcement video has grabbed attention of the fans all over the Internet. On one side, where the fans are expressing their excitement and waiting for the movie, on the other there many who are not happy with the cast and have some mix to negative reactions.

ALSO READ –Wow! Animal teaser to be out on this date

As we can see these comments, people expressing that it is not at all up to the mark and this announcement video is a big let down to the Welcome franchise. Also, on the other hand, many people are saying that the movie Welcome is incomplete without Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor. Many people are expressing that they are not happy with actress Disha Patani and director Ahmed Khan, looking at their previous work.

Indeed, the announcement video is getting some mixed reactions. What are your views on this announcement video and how excited are you for the movie Welcome To The Jungle? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Jawan day 2 collection! Shahrukh Khan starrer action thriller bags good amount on a non holiday