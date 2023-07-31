Must Read! Zinda Banda from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan released; song gets a mixed response from netizens

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie’s prevue was released a few days ago, and it had received a great response. Everyone was waiting for the songs of the movie, and finally, today, the first track titled Zinda Banda has been released.

The song is composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. He is one of the most popular composers down South, so the expectations from the music album of Jawan are quite high.

Well, netizens have given a mixed response to the song. While some are saying it’s a proper massy track, some feel that Anirudh should have not sung it. A netizen commented, “Kya mass song hai, Fully Energetic Song Anirudh BGM and #ShahRukhKhan Energy level Theatre Pe Aag Lag Jayga.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Film mein nahin rahna chahiye yeh gaana Untolerable #ZindaBanda.”

One more netizen tweeted, “Music toh mast @anirudhofficial love you bro.. But singer @arijitsingh or #NakashAziz voice should be fit in hindi version song ... please do this in threaters @Atlee_dir @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt Anirudh you like a real hero for me please try this one time.. #Jawaan #ZindaBanda.” Check out the tweets below...

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the song also features Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, and both the actresses have danced their hearts out in it.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Ridhi Dogra.

