Must Watch! 8 Akshay Kumar Comedy Movies That Will Make You Go ROFL

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, known for his versatile acting skills, has starred in numerous comedy movies that have left audiences in splits. Here's a list of 8 must-watch Akshay Kumar comedy films:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) - A Hindi psychological horror film featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Rajpal Yadav. It revolves around strange events in a mansion, blending comedy with horror.

Phir Hera Pheri (2006) - A sequel to "Hera Pheri," this comedy film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. It follows the hilarious misadventures of three friends trying to repay a loan.

Housefull 2 (2012) - Directed by Sajid Khan, this film features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and others. It promises non-stop laughter with its comedic storyline.

Good Newwz (2019) - A heartwarming comedy-drama about two couples trying to conceive through assisted reproductive technology. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani deliver stellar performances.

Also Read: Interesting! After Hindi remakes like Cuttputlli and Selfiee, will Akshay Kumar’s upcoming Hindi remake Sarfira work successfully? Read on to know more

Entertainment (2014) - Directed by Sajid-Farhad, this action-comedy film stars Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others. It tells the story of a man who discovers that his inheritance has been passed on to a dog, leading to hilarious situations.

Welcome (2007) - Featuring Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and others, this comedy film follows two crooks' attempts to arrange their sister's marriage with a respectable man, resulting in comedic chaos.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) - A romantic comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Priyanka Chopra. It revolves around a man's attempts to win over a woman, despite interference from his roommate.

Bhagam Bhag (2006) - Directed by Priyadarshan, this comedy-thriller features Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and others. It follows a drama troupe's misadventures in London, leading to comedic and suspenseful moments.

These Akshay Kumar comedy movies promise plenty of laughs and entertainment, showcasing the actor's comedic prowess and versatility on screen.

Also Read:Fascinating! Akshay Kumar all set to return to his most bankable superstar tag in 2024, to earn around 5000 crore with cumulative box office; Check out here how!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla



