Must Watch! 8 Akshay Kumar Comedy Movies That Will Make You Go ROFL

Explore a curated list of 8 Akshay Kumar comedy movies that promise laughter, happiness, and joy.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/18/2024 - 22:00
movie_image: 
Akshay

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, known for his versatile acting skills, has starred in numerous comedy movies that have left audiences in splits. Here's a list of 8 must-watch Akshay Kumar comedy films:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) - A Hindi psychological horror film featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Rajpal Yadav. It revolves around strange events in a mansion, blending comedy with horror.

Phir Hera Pheri (2006) - A sequel to "Hera Pheri," this comedy film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. It follows the hilarious misadventures of three friends trying to repay a loan.

Housefull 2 (2012) - Directed by Sajid Khan, this film features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and others. It promises non-stop laughter with its comedic storyline.

Good Newwz (2019) - A heartwarming comedy-drama about two couples trying to conceive through assisted reproductive technology. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani deliver stellar performances.

Also Read: Interesting! After Hindi remakes like Cuttputlli and Selfiee, will Akshay Kumar’s upcoming Hindi remake Sarfira work successfully? Read on to know more

Entertainment (2014) - Directed by Sajid-Farhad, this action-comedy film stars Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others. It tells the story of a man who discovers that his inheritance has been passed on to a dog, leading to hilarious situations.

Welcome (2007) - Featuring Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and others, this comedy film follows two crooks' attempts to arrange their sister's marriage with a respectable man, resulting in comedic chaos.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) - A romantic comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Priyanka Chopra. It revolves around a man's attempts to win over a woman, despite interference from his roommate.

Bhagam Bhag (2006) - Directed by Priyadarshan, this comedy-thriller features Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and others. It follows a drama troupe's misadventures in London, leading to comedic and suspenseful moments.

These Akshay Kumar comedy movies promise plenty of laughs and entertainment, showcasing the actor's comedic prowess and versatility on screen.

Also Read:Fascinating! Akshay Kumar all set to return to his most bankable superstar tag in 2024, to earn around 5000 crore with cumulative box office; Check out here how!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

    
 

Akshay Kumar comedy movies Bollywood Laughter Humor Entertainment Films GOOD NEWWZ Housefull 2 Bhool Bhulaiyaa Phir Hera Pheri Mujhse Shaadi Karogi welcome Entertainment Bhagam Bhag TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/18/2024 - 22:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fascinating! Salman Khan: From Background Dancer to Bollywood's Megastar
MUMBAI: Salman Khan, often referred to as 'Bhaijaan' by his fans, is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood today....
Interesting! Rahul Kumar: The Child Star Who Took a Different Path
MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood, many child stars have left a lasting impact on audiences before stepping away from...
Amazing! Top 12 Iconic Bollywood Villains Who Stole the Show
MUMBAI: In the realm of Hindi cinema, villains play an equally significant role in captivating audiences as...
Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui Praises Oppenheimer for Its Impactful Storytelling
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently shared his admiration for the film Oppenheimer and its unique...
Must Watch! 8 Akshay Kumar Comedy Movies That Will Make You Go ROFL
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, known for his versatile acting skills, has starred in numerous comedy movies that have left...
Fascinating! Ranbir Kapoor's Road Trip Wish with Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur Revealed
MUMBAI: In a throwback interview, Ranbir Kapoor was asked which of his contemporaries he would choose to go on a road...
Recent Stories
Salman
Fascinating! Salman Khan: From Background Dancer to Bollywood's Megastar
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Salman
Fascinating! Salman Khan: From Background Dancer to Bollywood's Megastar
Rahul
Interesting! Rahul Kumar: The Child Star Who Took a Different Path
Gulshan
Amazing! Top 12 Iconic Bollywood Villains Who Stole the Show
Nawazuddin
Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui Praises Oppenheimer for Its Impactful Storytelling
Ranbir
Fascinating! Ranbir Kapoor's Road Trip Wish with Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur Revealed
Parineeti
Interesting! Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About Juggling Two Careers After Marriage with Raghav Chadha