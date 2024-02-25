Must Watch! Govinda and Sanjay Dutt: The Timeless Duo of Bollywood's Best Movies

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt and Govinda, the beloved duo of 90s Bollywood, left an indelible mark with their on-screen chemistry and entertaining performances. From comedy to action, their collaborations are cherished by fans even today. Let's take a look at some of their timeless classics.

1. Ek Aur Ek Gyarah - 2003

A perfect blend of action and comedy, this film stars Sanjay Dutt and Govinda as two petty thieves caught in a series of misadventures.

2. Jodi No. 1 - 2001

In this comedy, Govinda and Sanjay Dutt play best friends embarking on a hilarious journey full of twists and turns.

3. Haseena Maan Jayegi - 1999

Join Govinda and Sanjay Dutt in this comedy of errors as they navigate through humorous situations with impeccable timing.

Also Read: OMG! The time when Govinda felt betrayed by Sanjay Dutt and said, “..Who doesn’t even respect his own father”

4. Andolan - 1995

Govinda and Sanjay Dutt shine as brothers with contrasting personalities in this action-packed comedy-drama.

5. Do Qaidi - 1989

Experience the bond of brotherhood as Govinda and Sanjay Dutt fight against injustice in this gripping action thriller.

6. Taaqatwar - 1989

A compelling drama featuring Govinda and Sanjay Dutt, highlighting their prowess in portraying intense characters.

7. Jeete Hain Shaan Se - 1987

Join Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Govinda in this action-packed entertainer filled with friendship, loyalty, and thrilling twists.

These films showcase the versatility and camaraderie of Govinda and Sanjay Dutt, making them an unforgettable duo in the history of Bollywood.

Also Read:Kya Baat Hai! Sanjay Dutt becomes favourite of South filmmakers for villainous roles

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla