Must watch! Manjot Singh, Animal actor rescues a girl from suicide in a heartwarming old clip

Manjot was a fourth-year BTech student at Sharda University in Greater Noida, pursuing his studies long before he entered the acting world. During this period, he performed a brave deed that prevented the death of an eighteen-year-old girl.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 18:25
movie_image: 
Manjot

MUMBAI: Manjot Singh, star of the film "Animal," is shown in an old video preventing a girl from committing suicide, and it has gone viral. Manjot gained notoriety in the movie by playing a cousin of Ranbir Kapoor. However, Manjot was a fourth-year BTech student at Sharda University in Greater Noida, pursuing his studies long before he entered the acting world. During this period, he performed a brave deed that prevented the death of an eighteen-year-old girl.

Also read: Wow! Bobby Deol faces an enthusiastic fan mob at the airport, Animal actor deals gracefully calm and composure

 

After reportedly battling with her mother, the girl, who was admitted to Sharda Hospital, was sitting on the terrace's second-floor ledge and trying to jump. Just in time, Manjot dashed to the scene and seized her arm. After two more individuals arrived to help, the group of three lifted the girl to safety.

The girl threatened to jump if someone approached, according to Manjot, a Jammu native. She gave a deaf year to those counselling and requesting her to get back up. “I engaged her in a conversation and asked her if she was in trouble or if someone had scolded her. She said she had a tiff with her mother. I swiftly started moving towards her. As soon as I approached her, she jumped," said Manjot.

Following his courageous deed, Delhi's Sikh community honored Manjot. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) former president, Manjit Singh GK, promised to cover all of Manjot's exam preparation costs.

Regarding 'Animal,' Sandeep Reddy Vanga's picture debuted on wide screens on December 1. Alongside them are Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Prem Chopra. A sequel is presently in the works after it caused waves at the box office.

Also read: What! Bobby Deol’s Abrar to return in Animal Park? Here's how it's possible

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Free Press Journal

Animal animal review ANIMAL COLLECTION Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna Bobby Deol Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 18:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Fardeen Khan breaks silence on Zeenat Aman’s revelation of Feroz Khan cutting her pay for Qurbani, “family wasn't spared”
MUMBAI: Zeenat Aman was the reigning film actress of the 80’s. Every director wanted to work with this gorgeous and...
Actor Srishti Jain joins the cast of COLORS’ ‘Chand Jalne Laga' as Priti
MUMBAI : Celebrated as one of the most passionate love stories on television, COLORS’ 'Chand Jalne Laga' continues to...
Heartwarming! MS Dhoni cherishes quality time with grown-up daughter Ziva, sporting a pink bag; Check out lovely PICs here!
MUMBAI: Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni prefer to keep their private lives private. Sakshi frequently provides her...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim and Shiv Thakare rock the stage as they perform together in the “4 Ka Vaar Mein” special episode; leaves the judges stumped
MUMBAI: MC Stan to be seen with cricket legend M.S. Dhoni in an upcoming project; shares pictures with fans!Jhalak...
Kavya: What! Kavya is blamed for risking Malini's life, Adiraj refuses to believe
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Lights, Camera, Love: Sunny Leone wants Singles to up their game for MTV Splitsvilla X5 Auditions!!
MUMBAI : Starting 5th January 2024, singles who are on the lookout for their ideal match can upload their audition...
Recent Stories
Fardeen
Must Read! Fardeen Khan breaks silence on Zeenat Aman’s revelation of Feroz Khan cutting her pay for Qurbani, “family wasn't spared”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fardeen
Must Read! Fardeen Khan breaks silence on Zeenat Aman’s revelation of Feroz Khan cutting her pay for Qurbani, “family wasn't spared”
Malaika
Shocking! Malaika Arora's secret visit to Arjun Kapoor's house sparks speculation amid breakup rumors; Fans express concern over her demeanor
Sonnalli Seygall
Must read! Sonnalli Seygall, Pyaar Ka Punchnama star criticizes THIS airline following baggage woes; Details inside!
Janhvi
Exciting! Janhvi Kapoor steps in 'Dulhania 3' opposite Varun Dhawan; Karan Johar clarifies reports
Deepika Padukone
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Check out the Fighter actress’s beauty secrets
Siddhart Anand
Happy Birthday! Fighter director Siddhart Anand has the cutest way to wish Deepika Padukone a happy birthday, check it out