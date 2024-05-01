Must watch! Manjot Singh, Animal actor rescues a girl from suicide in a heartwarming old clip

MUMBAI: Manjot Singh, star of the film "Animal," is shown in an old video preventing a girl from committing suicide, and it has gone viral. Manjot gained notoriety in the movie by playing a cousin of Ranbir Kapoor. However, Manjot was a fourth-year BTech student at Sharda University in Greater Noida, pursuing his studies long before he entered the acting world. During this period, he performed a brave deed that prevented the death of an eighteen-year-old girl.

After reportedly battling with her mother, the girl, who was admitted to Sharda Hospital, was sitting on the terrace's second-floor ledge and trying to jump. Just in time, Manjot dashed to the scene and seized her arm. After two more individuals arrived to help, the group of three lifted the girl to safety.

Kudos! to brave #Sikh Manjot Singh Royal R/o Jammu who saved the life of a girl in his Sharda University Greater Noida. The girl was trying to commit suicide by jumping from the building. pic.twitter.com/O05u72FIwl — ®️aminder (Author Immaculate Thoughts) (@ramindersays) August 4, 2019

The girl threatened to jump if someone approached, according to Manjot, a Jammu native. She gave a deaf year to those counselling and requesting her to get back up. “I engaged her in a conversation and asked her if she was in trouble or if someone had scolded her. She said she had a tiff with her mother. I swiftly started moving towards her. As soon as I approached her, she jumped," said Manjot.

Following his courageous deed, Delhi's Sikh community honored Manjot. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) former president, Manjit Singh GK, promised to cover all of Manjot's exam preparation costs.

Manjot Singh,23 yo boy doing https://t.co/9mkcPjvFIS saved life of girl who was attempting suicide in Sharda univ.Manjot do part time job as Bhangra coach to pay his fees. A group of sikh leaders promised to pay his coaching fees for civil services exam. pic.twitter.com/BjjhjIbYmA — Arshdeep (@arsh_kaur7) August 3, 2019

Regarding 'Animal,' Sandeep Reddy Vanga's picture debuted on wide screens on December 1. Alongside them are Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Prem Chopra. A sequel is presently in the works after it caused waves at the box office.

