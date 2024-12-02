Must Watch! Top 10 Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Movies (1995-2015) You Can't Miss: From "Baazigar" to "Dilwale"

Explore the iconic on-screen chemistry of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol through their unforgettable performances in these 10 must-watch movies spanning from 1995 to 2015.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 14:00
movie_image: 
Shah

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's mesmerizing on-screen chemistry has captivated audiences for decades, making them one of Bollywood's most beloved pairs. From romantic dramas to thrilling adventures, their collaborations have produced timeless classics that continue to resonate with viewers. Here's a curated list of the top 10 movies featuring this iconic duo, showcasing their remarkable versatility and enduring charm.

Baazigar (1993)

Genre: Thriller, Romance

Synopsis: A vengeful murderer, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, woos a businessman's daughter to seek revenge, leading to a gripping tale of deceit and betrayal.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Synopsis: Raj and Simran's timeless love story unfolds against the backdrop of cultural traditions and familial expectations, culminating in an epic journey to win over hearts.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Karan Arjun (1995)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, Fantasy

Synopsis: Reincarnated brothers Karan and Arjun seek justice and redemption, challenging destiny itself in a tale of revenge, resilience, and brotherhood.

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama, Musical

Synopsis: Rahul and Anjali's friendship evolves into love amidst playful banter, heartache, and self-discovery, defining the meaning of true companionship.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Also Read: Exclusive! Karan Johar says, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are romance icons”

 

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Synopsis: Yashvardhan Raichand's affluent family grapples with generational conflicts and societal norms, exploring the complexities of love, loyalty, and forgiveness.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical

Synopsis: Aman's selfless love for Naina transcends life's uncertainties, inspiring hope, laughter, and poignant moments in a tale of friendship and resilience.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Synopsis: Dev and Maya's forbidden love challenges societal norms, exploring the complexities of marriage, infidelity, and redemption in a poignant narrative.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Om Shanti Om (2007)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Action

Synopsis: Om's journey of reincarnation and revenge unfolds amidst the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, offering a blend of romance, humor, and spectacle.

Where to Watch: Netflix

My Name Is Khan (2010)

Genre: Drama, Romance, Adventure

Synopsis: Rizwan's quest for acceptance and understanding traverses continents, challenging prejudice and discrimination in a heartfelt exploration of human resilience.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Dilwale (2015)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Action

Synopsis: Veer and Raj's bond is tested by past secrets and present conflicts, leading to a rollercoaster of emotions, action, and unexpected revelations.

Where to Watch: Netflix

From heartwarming romances to thrilling adventures, these 10 Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol movies offer a captivating blend of entertainment, emotion, and timeless storytelling that continues to enchant audiences worldwide.

Also Read: Funny! Kajol felt bad for Shah Rukh Khan because of THIS hilarious incident, check it out

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla  

    
 

Shah Rukh Khan Kajol Bollywood movies on-screen chemistry romantic dramas iconic pair timeless classics top picks Must-Watch Cinematic Journey Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba vows to shield Keerat from the consequences of Veer's mistakes
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Exclusive: Naagin 6 actress Sneha Raikar bags Star Plus’ Udne Ki Aasha starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.There are a plethora of shows...
Jhanak: OMG! Shrushti stops Jhanak from donating blood to Anirudh, His condition begins to worsen
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Congratulations! Kashmira Irani ties the knot with Akshat in fairy-tale wedding; Nakuul Mehta shares exclusive inside moments
MUMBAI: Kashmira Irani is known for her roles in Tiger Zinda Hai, Rangoon, Bharat, and other films. She debuted as an...
Wow! Fans cannot wait for Kaisi Yeh Yarariaan hacked; to celebrate February 14 as 'MANANTINES DAY
MUMBAI: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has been one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. After 3 successful...
Wow: Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat shares a glimpse of his fitness transformation and it is sure to surprise you!
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya has been one of the most loved shows on Zee TV.The show recently took a leap and...
Recent Stories
Nageswara Rao and now Eagle
Must Read! First Tiger Nageswara Rao and now Eagle, what can be the reason of Ravi Teja's movies are falling flat in North
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Nageswara Rao and now Eagle
Must Read! First Tiger Nageswara Rao and now Eagle, what can be the reason of Ravi Teja's movies are falling flat in North
Jahnvi Kapoor
Wow! After the Cop and Spy universe, here comes the Assassin universe starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff? Here are the details
laapataa
Song Out! Check out this new song Sajni from laapataa Ladies featuring Arijit Singh that is sure to make you go ‘AWW!’
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Whoa! Couple’s wedding invitation will give you beach vibes, check out their hilarious hashtag
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent weekend, whereas Eagle falls flat, here are the collection of the movie
Arshad Warsi
Wow! Arshad Warsi officially registers marriage with wife Maria Goretti after 25 Years; Reflects on 'Scariest' Valentine’s Day memory