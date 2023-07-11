Mystery solved! This is what every celebrity's BFF Orhan Awartramani aka Orry does for a living

Who is this yaar? How is every celebrity his friend? What does he do? – Well, we bet that most of you have understood whom we are talking about. Yes, we are equally curious to know who Orry is.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 00:34
movie_image: 
Orhan

MUMBAI: Who is this yaar? How is every celebrity his friend? What does he do? – Well, we bet that most of you have understood whom we are talking about. Yes, we are equally curious to know who Orry is.

Also read -Must read! Orry, Pulkit Samrat and others, check out the names who made it to Manish Malhotra Diwali Bash for the very first time

Bollywood's social scene has been buzzing with curiosity and intrigue surrounding the mysterious figure known as Orry. Orhan Awatramani, the enigmatic individual, has made frequent appearances on social media, mingling with some of the biggest celebrities in the industry, including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, and Alia Bhatt.

As Orry continues to be a prominent presence at high-profile events and gatherings, many are curious to know about his background and how he gained such access to the glamorous world of Bollywood.

To the delight of the curious Bollywood enthusiasts, an anonymous Reddit user recently came forward and shared Orry's LinkedIn profile, shedding some light on this intriguing personality. 

According to the LinkedIn profile, Orry has held the position of 'Special Project Manager' at Reliance Industries Limited for over six years, and he still maintains this role. Additionally, the profile revealed Orry's interest in pursuing a career as a graphic designer.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! From Ananya Panday and Karan Johar to Orry, here are some unseen pictures from last night’s party

This revelation provided a glimpse into the professional side of Orry's life. However, people had mixed thoughts about it.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - India Today 
 

ORRY Orhan Awartramani Sara Ali Khan Jahnvi Kapoor Nysa Devgn Alia Bhatt Bollywood TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 00:34

