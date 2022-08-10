Nargis Fakhri reveals the first time she felt she has become famous – Exclusive

MUMBAI :Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar which was a super hit at the box office. Later, she was seen in movies like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar, Housefull 3, and others. The actress was recently seen in the movie Shiv Shastri Balboa.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Nargis and played a game with her called ‘Woh Pehli Baar’, and she revealed her first crush and a lot more interesting things about herself.



Woh Pehli Baar you had a crush on someone and who was he

I don’t know maybe that was in high school or something. I don’t even remember who it was.

Woh Pehli Baar you went on a date

I don’t know, it's so long ago; Taco Bell or something (laughs).

Woh Pehli Baar you saw yourself on a hoarding

I was a model, so that was a long time ago and it was nice, I was like ‘Oh yeah look at me I am so big on this thing mom’. Excited!

Woh Pehli Baar you felt that you have become famous

I guess it was when I went home to New York to visit my mom and we were walking in the city, going somewhere, and heard somebody screaming, ‘Nargis Nargis’ and my mom turned around and told me your friend is calling you. Then I turned around and I told her ‘that’s not my friend let’s go’. And then two people came running and asked for a picture (laughs). It must have been a year or so after Rockstar.

