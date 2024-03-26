Natasha Diddee, food blogger with no stomach aka ‘Gutless Foodie’ passes away at 50

MUMBAI: Well known food blogger Natasha Diddee, who was also known as the ‘Gutless Foodie’ sadly passed away on 24th March. The blogger was a huge inspiration for millions after she revealed that she had lost her entire stomach after she was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour. She was a chef who went through a challenging time living without a stomach.

Natasha’s husband shared a heartbreaking message on her official Instagram handle revealing that her account will be kept active for all her fans who have loved and supported her for years.

His post read, “It is with great pain and sorrow that I am forced to announce the sad and heartbreaking passing of my wife Natasha Diddee, aka The Gutless Foodie. We lost her in the early morning of March 24th, 2024 in Pune, India. The Instagram account @thegutlessfoodie will be kept alive and open since I know her posts and stories inspires a lot of people and many of her followers frequently come back for her recipes and the published content continues to serve as a source of inspiration for many.”

Natasha’s brother Sam Diddee paid an emotional tribute to his sister writing, “When her entire stomach was removed twelve years ago, she decided to not let it control her life. She decided to share her passion for cooking with people out there as @thegutlessfoodie on Instagram. It was Natoo who convinced me to write about wine on Instagram and that has been a wonderful addition to my wine journey, so I am very thankful to her for that.”

Natasha hailed from Pune, India and moved to Delhi after she got married. Her in-laws sadly were against her working as a chef. After 5 years of living in an unhappy marriage, Natasha decided to separate which then began her whole new journey in the world of food blogging. Natasha’s Instagram page is filled with delicious dishes that she herself has prepared.

Natasha found love again in Bengt Johansson, a Swedish trade commissioner. The two worked in Bengaluru for a while and then shifted base to Pune.

