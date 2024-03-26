Sridevi and Divya Bharti’s mysterious connection from THIS Anil Kapoor movie will leave you speechless

MUMBAI: When Laadla released in 1994, it was one of the biggest hits of that year. It starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Raveena Tandon. Did you know that Sridevi’s role was initially offered to actress Divya Bharti? Sadly, Divya’s demise in April 1993, made makers cast Sridevi in the role instead. As Laadla clocks 30 years today, let us look back at the events that transpired during the film’s making.

Divya and Sridevi were both extremely beautiful and talented. The duo had expressive eyes and were top actresses of their time. It was their uncanny resemblance that made makers choose Sridevi to fill in Divya Bharti’s shoes.

Speaking about the same, director Raj Kanwal said, “In Laadla, Sridevi wasn’t the original choice, Divya Bharti was supposed to do the role. But after Divya’s death, people told me that I should pack up since I had completed 80 per cent of the film and that nothing could be done about that.” He revealed that he went to Sridevi and asked her to do the role, “I didn’t ask her, just told her that she should do it. She looked at me for some time and then told me to narrate the story for her. I did that, and she liked the role. She agreed, and the rest is history.”

Sadly, 90% of the film was already completed with Divya. Aneez Bazmee revealed, “Puri film humne bana li thi, sirf climax baki tha (We had completed the entire film, only the climax was left). We couldn’t think of shelving the film because when we sat down for the edit, we knew it would be a super hit. The producers and the entire cast and crew were sad and depressed for both reasons – losing Divya and the film being incomplete. Director Raj Kanwal, producer Nitin Mohan, and I sat down and rewrote many scenes that would complement Sridevi’s acting prowess and strength as an actor.”

Raveena Tandon recalled an eerie event during shooting, where Sridevi fumbled on the same line that Divya also previously fumbled on. This made everyone uncomfortable on set and they decided to chant the Gayatri mantra and perform a coconut-breaking ritual on advice of Shakti Kapoor, before doing that scene. Raveena revealed, “The first shot was an emotional one for us because Sridevi had stepped into Divya Bharti’s shoes after her untimely demise. Divya, Shakti Kapoor, and I had shot a scene in Aurangabad where she fires us and throws us out of the office. While shooting the scene, Divya was constantly getting stuck on a particular line of dialogue and had to give several retakes before it was okay. Around six months later, we were shooting the same scene with Sridevi in the same office, and it was so eerie because she was stuck on the same line. All of us on the set had gooseflesh.”

In an old interview, Divya once reacted to being compared to Sridevi, saying, “I was thrilled. I said wow what a compliment to look so beautiful and good. Sridevi is so beautiful. She’s so good. She’s tall, good-looking, fairer than me, everything! She’s got a clearer complexion. I’ve got a pimpled face.”

