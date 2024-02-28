Neha Kakkar finally REACTS to the persistent pregnancy and divorce rumors; Says ‘Only I know what the truth’

Neha made headlines for alleged rumours regarding her personal life in addition to her professional accomplishments. For those who don't know, she is wed to noted Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh.
movie_image: 
Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Currently, one of Bollywood's most well-known voices is Neha Kakkar. Kala Chashma, O Saki Saki, Badri Ki Dulhaniya, and many more hit songs have featured the gifted singer's voice. Neha made headlines for alleged rumours regarding her personal life in addition to her professional accomplishments. For those who don't know, she is wed to noted Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh.

(Also read: India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Anupam Kher to grace the upcoming episode

Unfounded rumours concerning Neha Kakkar's personal life have often brought her attention. While certain gossip columns persistently believe that the singer is expecting her first child, others occasionally allude to her supposed divorce from her husband, Rohanpreet Singh. During it all, Neha responded to all that had been said about her. During an interview with the popular news portal, she stated that she ultimately knows the truth, regardless of what is said about her. 

According to her, “That’s the sad part of being who we are, that people want to gossip about you and to do that they create whatever stories they want. I don’t pay much attention to it, because only I know what the truth is.”

She mentioned, “My husband deserved all the attention, and now that we have completed three years of marriage, I felt it was time to bring focus back to my work. I am made for singing and the work I do, so now I am back to it.”

For a while now, there have been persistent allegations that things haven't been easy in Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's idyllic married life. Everything began when the latter was purportedly found not to be present at his wife's birthday celebration. But after stifling everything with a suitable response, Neha moved to social media and shared a number of adorable photos of herself and her husband, Rohanpreet Singh.

Neha Kakkar had previously talked to the popular news portal about the intense criticism and scrutiny she faces because of her intensely emotional personality. The artist is frequently seen crying when they see anything delicate or moving. Speaking on the same topic, Neha said that only those who share her beliefs can really understand the kind of person she is. 

She stated, "I can't blame them, there are many people who are not emotional at all! For people who are not emotional, I would seem fake. But people who are sensitive, like me, will understand and relate to me. Today, we don't see too many people who can feel others' pain and who want to help them. I have that quality in me, and I have no regrets about it." 

(Also read: India's Got Talent Season 10 : Exclusive! Neha Kakkar to grace the upcoming show

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

