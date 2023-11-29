Netizens React! "She is following her friend Disha's style" - Netizens react to Mouni Roy's outfit as she gets papped, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI : Mouni Roy is versatile actress who is famously known for playing the shape shifting serpent in the television show Naagin and its next season, Naagin 2 as well. She has moved on to the big screens as well, much recently playing a role in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. She has definitely shown her capability and talent as an actress. The actress has really made her mark in the hearts and minds of the audience.

Mouni Roy received immense love and appreciation for playing the antagonist Junoon in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fantasy drama, Brahmastra. Her scenes with Shah Rukh Khan are widely talked about online.

Mouni Roy is even loved by the paps for her style and appearances. The actress is not just loved for her acting but also for her sense of style. However, while there are people who love her fashion, there are times when things don’t go quite right according to the netizens.

Now this time once again the actress was spotted by the paps and netizens have their reactions to the outfit that she was wearing. So check out the reactions from the netizens below:

As we can see in the comments, there are netizens who have reacted to what she is wearing and have said that she is inspired by Disha Patani. There are also netizens who feel that Mouni Roy is going the Urfi Javed way.

However, there are also some netizens who love her for who she is and have expressed their views too.

