Netizens React! "She is following her friend Disha's style" - Netizens react to Mouni Roy's outfit as she gets papped, check out the deets inside

While there are people who love her fashion, there are times when things don’t go quite right according to the netizens. Now this time once again the actress was spotted by the paps and netizens have their reactions to the outfit that she was wearing.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 14:47
movie_image: 
Mouni Roy

MUMBAI : Mouni Roy is versatile actress who is famously known for playing the shape shifting serpent in the television show Naagin and its next season, Naagin 2 as well. She has moved on to the big screens as well, much recently playing a role in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. She has definitely shown her capability and talent as an actress. The actress has really made her mark in the hearts and minds of the audience.

Mouni Roy received immense love and appreciation for playing the antagonist Junoon in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fantasy drama, Brahmastra. Her scenes with Shah Rukh Khan are widely talked about online.

also read -Aww…Mouni Roy wishes Aashka Goradia on her birthday; says 'Your beauty as a new mom shines brightly'

Mouni Roy is even loved by the paps for her style and appearances. The actress is not just loved for her acting but also for her sense of style. However, while there are people who love her fashion, there are times when things don’t go quite right according to the netizens.

Now this time once again the actress was spotted by the paps and netizens have their reactions to the outfit that she was wearing. So check out the reactions from the netizens below:

As we can see in the comments, there are netizens who have reacted to what she is wearing and have said that she is inspired by Disha Patani. There are also netizens who feel that Mouni Roy is going the Urfi Javed way.

However, there are also some netizens who love her for who she is and have expressed their views too.

Also read - Oops! Mouni Roy faces an AWKWARD MOMENT as her ‘POSSSESSIVE’ husband Suraj Nambiar pulls her towards him

What do you think about this? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

 
 

Mouni Roy Ranbir Kapoor Shah Rukh Khan Alia Bhatt Brahmastra Disha Patani Urfi Javed Hindi movies hindi movies actress Hot Bollywood actresses MOUNI ROY HOT MOUNI ROY FANS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 14:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Shocking! Raghav’s father met with an accident
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Wow! Tv actress Neha Bagga looks stunning in a golden lehenga and matching sneakers at her sangeet ceremony
MUMBAI : Popularly known and loved as Rajji, the charming Neha Bagga gained immense fame through her show Bani – Ishq...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Angad gets angry with Sahiba as he asked her to stay away from it
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: Aishwarya Sharma locks horns with Khanzaadi; Neil Bhatt has revenge on his mind
MUMBAI: The dust hasn’t settled after the storm that the nomination drill brought in the last episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG...
Really! Suhana reveals she can’t wink, while Khushi Kapoor says she is ‘weirdly punctual’, check out what the others said in The Archies’ ‘Meet-Cute’ Video
MUMBAI : Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies is one film everyone is looking forward to and the reason behind it is that Shah...
Exclusive! Rohit Chandel’s life story is inspiring how he started his career from ground zero and is now the lead of a show: Pandya Store actor Roshan Kapoor
MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows on television.The show has had a massive fan following and people...
Recent Stories
Mouni Roy
Netizens React! "She is following her friend Disha's style" - Netizens react to Mouni Roy's outfit as she gets papped, check out the deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sundar Pichai
Surprising! Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai's wife Anjali Pichai’s advice led him to earn Rs. 5 crores a day; Here’s all the details about her!
Hrithik
Exciting! War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer film all set for Independence Day 2025 weekend release on THIS date; Here’s all the details!
Ajay Devgn
Netizens React! "Why remake again and again" - Netizens react to Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie, remake of Gujarati movie 'Vash', check out the deets inside
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram
Wow! Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have a traditional Manipuri style pre-wedding festivities, check it out
Salman Khan
OMG! Salman Khan asked to be on alert and his security reviewed by Mumbai Police amid a new indirect 'threat' by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Facebook
Sahil Khan
OMG! Actor Sahil Khan granted pre-arrest bail by Bombay High Court in defamation case