New couple alert! Vijay Varma and Tamanna Bhatia are dating?

MUMBAI: No doubt actor Vijay Varma is one of the versatile actors we have in Bollywood industry, over the time with his amazing contribution the actor has created a strong fan base for himself who always looks forward to his upcoming movies.

And now as per the latest reports and rumours it is said that the actor is dating actress Tamanna Bhatia, yes you heard right, Gully Boy and Darlings actor Vijay Varma is reportedly dating Bubli Bouncer actress Tamanna Bhatia. Well there is no confirmation as such for this information but there are many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet where these two were seen together having a great moment.

Recently we have seen the pictures and videos of Vijay Varma and Tamanna Bhatia as they celebrated new year together in Goa, indeed actor Vijay Varma and Tamanna Bhatia look good together and is this the indication that we have a new couple in B Town?

What are your views on this new couple Vijay Varma and Tamanna Bhatia, do let us know in the comment section below.

