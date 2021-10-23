News Update! SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani visits NCB office with an ‘envelope’ in her hand

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office here on Saturday morning at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 10 am, carrying an envelope in her hand.

According to the sources, while stepping out of the office over an hour later, the media persons waiting outside tried to seek her comment, but she left the place without speaking to them.

Aryan (23) was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

On Thursday, an NCB team visited the actor's residence 'Mannat' in suburban Bandra seeking some documents related to the investigation of the alleged drug seizure case.

On Friday evening, SRK's bodyguard had visited the NCB office and handed over some documents in a sealed envelope on the actor's behalf.

Credit: ETimes