Nitin Desai Suicide: Must read ! Art Director’s last rites to be performed at ND Studios, Karjat on Friday

He reportedly had approached the district administration for the attachment of the studio. His last rites will be held at his ND studios in Karjat on 4th August.
MUMBAI: Well Known Art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai sadly passed away tragically by suicide at Karjat in ND Studios, which is a 90 minute drive from Mumbai. As per reports, Desai hung himself. He would have turned 58 on August 9th. The four time National Award winner has designed beautiful sets for films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Lagaan', and 'Bajirao Mastani', among others.

The primary post mortem of the art director done on Wednesday, concluded that he died due to hanging. It is reported that Desai in  a Rs 252-crore loan to financial creditors, which is why he might have taken his life but the exact reason for him taking such a  drastic step is still unknown. He reportedly had approached the district administration for the attachment of the studio. His last rites will be held at his ND studios in Karjat on 4th August. 

The four time National Award winner had designed beautiful sets for films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Lagaan', and 'Bajirao Mastani', among others.

