Nora Fatehi gets spotted in the city; netizens troll the actress for her walking style, “Malaika ko copy kyu karne lagi”

MUMBAI :There’s no doubt that Nora Fatehi is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the industry. She sets the screens on fire with her amazing dance moves, but on social media, she also gets targeted by the netizens as they troll her a lot.



The actress was recently spotted in the city and she looked amazing in a brown top and blue jeans. But, of course, some netizens wanted to troll her and started commenting on her walking style.

A netizen commented, “malaika ko copy kyu karne lagi behen ji.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Nora be normal, you are natural and sexy…..too much of over style and dose drama posing is not suiting you…” One more netizen commented, “Kbhi normal insaan ki trh chl liya kro bhn.”

Well, these netizens have no other work besides waiting for celebs’ pictures and videos, so they can troll them.

Also Read: “Why exposing on the beach” - Netizens troll Nora Fatehi on her latest video

On the work front, Nora will be seen in movies like Madgaon Express and 100 percent. The former is directed by Kunal Kemmu and also stars Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. 100 percent will be directed by Sajid Khan and it also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill. Nora will also be a part of a tour that Akshay Kumar has organized.



2022 wasn’t great for Nora. Her songs featured in two movies, Thank God and An Action Hero, and both films failed to make a mark at the box office. She had also made it to the headlines last year for her alleged connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi birthday: When the ace dancer was shattered as she reminisced her heartbreak

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.