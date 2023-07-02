“Why exposing on the beach” - Netizens troll Nora Fatehi on her latest video

Actress Nora Fatehi is getting some unhealthy and negative comments for her latest video at the beach. Check out the comments below.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 15:02
movie_image: 
“Why exposing on the beach” Netizens trolls Nora Fatehi on her latest video

MUMBAI:Nora Fatehi has been grabbing the attention of the fans over time with her beautiful contribution. She is one of the major head turners in the Bollywood industry and always sets the internet on fire with her hot looks and sizzling dance numbers.

There is no doubt, fans are always looking forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and never fail to shower their love. Now this latest video of Nora Fatehi is setting the social media on fire as she is looking extremely hot. Fans are not able to stay calm but are appreciating her and showering lots of love. But there are some people who are trolling the actress for various reasons.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! “I have kept the date of 14th February separate so that Ishita does not get angry with me” - Vatsal Sheth talks about Adipurush and his Valentine’s day plans with Ishita Dutta)

Check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments, many people are wondering why she has to expose herself on the beach. Many people are also calling her the words ‘Ashleel’, and ‘Gandh’, which means dirty and negativity. Many others are saying that her body is fully plastic, and are also saying that she has an unnatural body.

What are your views on this latest video of Nora Fatehi and these comments from netizens? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ – (Nushrratt Bharuccha shares a glimpse from the shoot of Akelli)

Nora Fatehi NORA FATEHI FANS NORA FATEHI TROLL Nora fatehi sexy BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 15:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Meet Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Sayuri aka Hiba Nawab’s little Admirer here
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of...
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Lakshmi or Kundali Bhagya’s Preeta; who aces Sarees better? Check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. This time we have our eyes set on some of...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupamaa supports Maya; Anuj is adamant to not let his daughter go
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Aarav gifts Katha an expensive dress, Viaan mesmerized by Katha
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Can two pieces of paper rip apart the Wagle family? Find out more this week on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a slice of life family drama that delves into the lives...
Recent Stories
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed
Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee out; netizens say, “For god sake please don't spoil PropheC 's music”
Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee out; netizens say, “For god sake please don't spoil PropheC 's music”
Sexy! Aakrosh and Bittu Boss actress Amita Pathak is too hot to handle in these pictures
Sexy! Aakrosh and Bittu Boss actress Amita Pathak is too hot to handle in these pictures
The one that has stuck with me is Rekhaji: Jacqueline Fernandez on her favourite style icon from Bollywood!
The one that has stuck with me is Rekhaji: Jacqueline Fernandez on her favourite style icon from Bollywood!
"I gave my best considering how sensitive the topic is" says Reshham Sahaani on playing Ayesha in Faraaz
"I gave my best considering how sensitive the topic is" says Reshham Sahaani on playing Ayesha in Faraaz
Shivaleeka Oberoi To Be A Manish Malhotra Bride
Shivaleeka Oberoi To Be A Manish Malhotra Bride