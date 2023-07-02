“Why exposing on the beach” - Netizens troll Nora Fatehi on her latest video

MUMBAI:Nora Fatehi has been grabbing the attention of the fans over time with her beautiful contribution. She is one of the major head turners in the Bollywood industry and always sets the internet on fire with her hot looks and sizzling dance numbers.

There is no doubt, fans are always looking forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and never fail to shower their love. Now this latest video of Nora Fatehi is setting the social media on fire as she is looking extremely hot. Fans are not able to stay calm but are appreciating her and showering lots of love. But there are some people who are trolling the actress for various reasons.

Check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments, many people are wondering why she has to expose herself on the beach. Many people are also calling her the words ‘Ashleel’, and ‘Gandh’, which means dirty and negativity. Many others are saying that her body is fully plastic, and are also saying that she has an unnatural body.

What are your views on this latest video of Nora Fatehi and these comments from netizens? Do let us know in the comments section below.

