Nostalgia! Malaika Arora Takes Fans on a Nostalgic Ride with '90s MTV VJs Reunion

MUMBAI: In a delightful Instagram post, Malaika shares a group picture capturing the essence of the "greatest union of all time." The reunion includes her sister Amrita Arora, Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Anusha Dandekar, Cyrus Boracha, Shenaz Treasury, Preeta Sukhtankar, Maria Goretti, and others. Gaurav Kapoor, humorously dubbed an "intruder," adds a playful touch to the cherished get-together.

Malaika expresses her gratitude, stating, "How blessed am I to have worked on the same channel as these talented souls! Thank you for the best day!" Shehnaz Treasury, now a travel vlogger, shares photos and videos from the gathering, challenging her followers to recognize the 'OG VJs.'

Shehnaz captions her post, "An afternoon well spent! Anyone remember the OG VJs?? Recognise anyone here? ;)." Anusha Dandekar is seen cutting a cake in one of the videos, celebrating the reunion with a cake that reads, "OGs + GK MTV Enjoy." Mini Mathur, known for hosting shows like Indian Idol, adds to the nostalgia with a photo featuring Malaika, Cyrus Broacha, Cyrus Sahukar, Shenaz, and herself pouting and striking poses.

Rannvijay Singha, another MTV host from the '90s, acknowledges the cool vibe of the OG VJs, commenting, "These guys were the coolest."

In the '90s, Malaika Arora, Cyrus Broacha, and Mini Mathur played pivotal roles in shaping video jockeying on Indian television during MTV's launch in India. From co-hosting shows like Love Line and Style Check to entertaining with comedic pranks on MTV Bakra, the OG VJs marked an era. Cyrus Sahukar, recently seen on Bigg Boss OTT 2, adds a modern touch to the iconic reunion.

