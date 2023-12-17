Oh No! Actor Ronit Roy reveals turning down the opportunity to star in the hit US show Homeland due to THIS reason; Says ‘I understand Homeland and all…’

MUMBAI: Actor Ronit Roy once said that Student of the Year cost him the opportunity to have a prosperous Bollywood career. The actor has now revealed that if he had accepted an offer from the American thriller series Homeland and if he left his then-successfully running show, Adaalat then he could have also been a part of the American drama series Homeland.

Ronit stated in a recent interview with a popular news portal that he hopes to "win an Oscar" someday and revealed, “Besides Zero Dark Thirty, I missed out on Homeland. When Homeland was offered to me, I was shooting for Adaalat on Sony TV, and it was a bi-weekly thriller.”

However, the actor turned down the offer since he didn't want to end his show on Sony Entertainment Channel. For five years, he portrayed lawyer K.D. Pathak in it.

Ronit  Roy stated, “I understand Homeland and all that but K.D Pathak is one of the most popular characters that I have done. People still love him. It was my show. I won’t give up my show, and show thenga to Sony and say, ‘Acha jaa raha hun (Okay, I am leaving)’.”

When the producers offered him the role of Homeland, the actor stated he would have "gladly" accepted. Adaalat would have ended if he had accepted the offer, though, as they wanted him only for five months. He mentioned, “One show that is rolling with 150 people living on it… you are shutting 150 families. You can’t do that for a Homeland.”

Still, Ronit Roy rose to fame as Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, is certain that he will one day move to Hollywood despite having lost out on two opportunities. He stated, “I am confident it will happen sooner or later.”

If Ronit ever joins politics, he is also certain that he will be a terrible politician. He asserted, “I don’t understand politics. I have been offered a ticket twice, once by Congress and once by BJP, one time it was opposite Smriti (Irani). I was like, ‘Merko toh maaf hi karo (spare me).’ I have never thought about it but if I were to join politics, I would be a big misfit.”

